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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban

Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban

A viral video from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district shows villagers allegedly looting cartons of liquor from a truck despite the state's prohibition law. Men, women, and children were seen carrying boxes before police arrived. Authorities later seized the Himachal Pradesh-registered truck and launched an investigation.

Bihar viral video (IMAGE: X)
Bihar viral video (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 14:58 IST

BIHAR VIRAL VIDEO: A video showing villagers in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district hauling cartons of liquor from a truck has taken off on social media. It’s turning heads since the state completely bans alcohol. Turns out, this all happened near Budhnagar bridge in the Bokhra Police Station area. The truck had Himachal Pradesh plates and was loaded up with all sorts of liquor beer and other brands, too. In the video, people aren’t shy about it. There’s a crowd climbing onto the stopped truck, grabbing boxes packed with booze.

Women, Children Loot Liquor From Truck

Men, women, even kids, all walking off carrying the loot. The moment the sound of police sirens cut through, the crowd scattered. Pupri Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sunita Kumari, said police had a tip-off about a liquor truck with Himachal plates near that bridge. Officers swooped in, seized the truck, and took it to the station.

Right now, authorities are counting the load they recovered. Once they finish, they’ll know exactly how much liquor was seized.

Liquor-Laden Truck Bound For Bihar Caught In UP’s Ballia

Police said that a vehicle of illegal liquor worth nearly Rs 17 lakh was detained in the city, loaded with liquor for being transported to Bihar. Five people were booked, and one arrested, in connection with the seizure, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that the seizure was made during a routine check on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from a part of Bairia Police Station area. A police team came across an Ashok Leyland pick-up truck running in the Shobha Chhapra area, and after trying to stop the vehicle, it turned towards Shankar Nagar.

The team followed the vehicle, and they caught it around the Govardhan Parvat temple, the officer said. One of those who escaped from the truck got out as soon as the truck stopped, but the driver was arrested.

He was found to be Chandan Singh Yadav of Janaupur village in Ballia district, who is 32 years old. A total of Rs 16,75,200 worth of liquor of various brands was recovered from the truck. The SP said Yadav told police that he was going to polling-bound Bihar, where liquor is banned, as voting would take place in 121 of the 243-member Bihar Assembly on November 6 and the rest of the 122 constituencies on November 11.

ALSO READ: Manali Drowning In Garbage? Viral Video Leaves Tourists And Nature Lovers Shocked | Watch    

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Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban
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Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban

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Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban
Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban
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