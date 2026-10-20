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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

A long-running money dispute turned fatal in Bihar's Bada Bharti village after a 47-year-old woman died four days after an alleged assault. Her son and other family members were also beaten, while police arrested one accused.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 20:40 IST

A dispute over an old money transaction turned fatal in Bihar after a 47-year-old woman died during treatment four days after allegedly being assaulted. Her family members, who stepped in to stop the fight, were also attacked, according to police. The incident took place in Bada Bharti village under the Panapur OP area. Police have arrested a named accused, Rajiv Sahni, while raids are underway to trace the other people allegedly involved in the assault.

Old Money Dispute Turns Violent in Bihar Village

According to police, the incident took place on October 15 when a long-running dispute over a financial transaction escalated into violence. Jag Tarni Devi, 47, was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation. Her son, Avinash Kumar, and other family members were also beaten when they attempted to intervene and stop the fight. Jag Tarni Devi sustained serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

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Woman Dies Four Days After October 15 Assault

Despite receiving medical treatment, Jag Tarni Devi died on October 19, four days after the incident. Her death brought greater urgency to the case, prompting police to intensify action against those named in connection with the assault. The case has raised serious concerns over how an old dispute involving money escalated into violence that ultimately claimed a woman’s life.

Son’s Statement Leads to Police Case

Following the woman’s death, police registered a case at Meenapur police station based on the statement of her son, Avinash Kumar. The case is linked to the Panapur OP area, where the alleged assault took place. The police subsequently arrested Rajiv Sahni, one of the named accused. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office confirmed the arrest.

Raids Underway to Trace Other Accused

Police are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the remaining accused allegedly involved in the incident. Further legal action is underway, and investigators are examining other aspects of the case. The investigation will seek to establish the role of each accused in the assault that left Jag Tarni Devi critically injured and later led to her death. Police have not yet reported the arrest of the other accused.

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Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

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Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

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Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

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Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening
Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening
Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening
Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening
Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

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