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Home > Regionals News > Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

Rukhsana, a woman from Bijnor, was found dead in a Mumbai drain weeks after going missing. Her father has accused her partner Saqib of murder as police investigate.

Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain
Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 16:08 IST

The decomposed body of Rukhsana, a woman from Sadakpur village in the Rehad area of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was recovered from a drain near a garbage dump in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 18. She had been missing since September 26. Her father, Irfan, has accused Saqib, the man she had moved to Mumbai with, of murdering her and disposing of the body. Police say they are investigating the case from all angles, and the cause of her death has not been established.

A Relationship That Could Not Become A Marriage

Rukhsana and Saqib were reportedly in a relationship for years. According to the account available, social constraints stopped them from marrying. Rukhsana was married in Kanth and had three children.

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In July 2026, she reportedly got back in touch with Saqib. Her family says it tried to bring her home, but she refused to live with her husband and children. She left for Mumbai, where Saqib worked as an auto driver.

Tension In A Crowded Household

After she arrived in Mumbai, Saqib’s wife also moved in, according to the account. Tension is said to have grown between Rukhsana and Saqib’s wife. The reports do not say what the dispute was about or whether any of it has been verified.

The Disappearance

On September 26, Rukhsana vanished from the Santacruz area in circumstances that remain unexplained. Saqib reported her missing to the Vakola police station. Mumbai police searched for her, but for several days no trace was found.

The Discovery In Bandra

On October 18, a few weeks after she disappeared, her decomposed body was found in a drain near a garbage dump in Bandra. Police informed her family, who travelled to Mumbai, completed the formalities and brought the body back to Bijnor.

A Father’s Accusation

Irfan has directly accused Saqib of luring his daughter into the relationship and then killing her. He has demanded strict legal action. These are the family’s allegations. Police have not said that Saqib is a suspect, nor confirmed whether the death was a murder, an accident or something else.

Grief In The Village

When the body reached Sadakpur, the family was inconsolable, and grief spread through the village. Her husband and children, who she had left behind, were part of the family waiting for the body.

What Is Not Yet Known

The cause of death has not been given, and the post-mortem findings are not mentioned. It is not known whether an FIR for murder has been registered, whether Saqib has been questioned or detained, or what his side is. The identification process and the exact date the body was found in the drain, as against when she died, also remain unclear.

The Road Ahead

Investigators will look to the post-mortem report to establish how and roughly when Rukhsana died. Police are likely to question Saqib, his wife and others who knew her in Mumbai, and to examine call records and any CCTV from Santacruz. The answers will show whether this ends as a murder case or has another explanation, and whether the family gets the justice it is asking for.

Also Read: 75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

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Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

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Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

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Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

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Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?
Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?
Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?
Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?
Bijnor Woman Leaves Husband and 3 Children, Move to Mumbai With Lover, Found Dead in Bandra Drain- What Happened?

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