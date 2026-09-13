Bijnor YouTuber Showed Village’s Broken Roads, Then Was Allegedly Beaten And Chased To Police Station: Here’s What Happened

A YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor was allegedly assaulted after highlighting poor roads and other civic problems in a village through his videos. The incident took place on September 11 in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. The YouTuber alleged that the attack was carried out by the husband of a village head and his supporters, according to a report by India Today.

The complainant said he had gone to Jama Masjid to offer Friday prayers. The confrontation allegedly began after he stepped out of the mosque at around 2 pm.

‘You Are A Big-Shot Journalist’: What Triggered The Clash?

According to the complaint, a man identified as Ramun alias Munshi confronted him over the videos.

“You are a big-shot journalist, making videos of the village (Tu bahut bada patrakar hai, bahut gaon ki video bana raha hai),” the complainant quoted him as saying.

The situation allegedly escalated soon after. The complaint stated that Imran, the husband of the village head, arrived with his brother Furkan and several others. The group allegedly abused and pushed the YouTuber before assaulting him.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill him. They reportedly warned him that they would “teach him journalism” if he continued making videos about the village’s problems.

YouTuber Allegedly Chased On Way To Police Station

However, the complainant managed to free himself from that place and headed for the police station. But then the accused caught up with him and assaulted him again when he was heading towards the police station. The case has created doubts about the safety of individuals who raise civic concerns through the use of social media.

Two Arrested In Bijnor Assault Case

In light of the complainant’s complaint, the police booked a case against the two persons, one of whom was Imran. As a result of this case, the accused persons have been kept in judicial custody, the report said. The police are investigating further into this Bijnor YouTuber assault case.