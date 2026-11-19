A political show of strength in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home district ended with a family in mourning. The boy’s father is a BJP leader, the event was a Samajwadi Party roadshow, and each side now blames the other.

A Roadshow In Yogi’s Home District

On Wednesday, November 18, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav led a roadshow in Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was a 20 kilometre event from the airport to Deokahi village in Chauri Chaura. The party’s PDA Rath Yatra drew crowds from across the district’s nine Assembly segments and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The visit included a bulldozer welcome, which surprised many observers, according to Outlook.

The Koodaghat Stretch

During the yatra, in the Koodaghat area, a 12 year old boy was hit by a bulldozer. He was identified as Aryavardhan Singh, a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. His father is a local BJP leader.

What The Father Says

The boy’s father, Omkar Singh, told reporters that the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the rally when the accident happened. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy had already moved ahead, and that the bulldozer, coming at high speed, struck his son from behind.

The Injury

The impact reportedly threw Aryavardhan against a road divider, giving him a serious injury to the back of his head. He later died.

The Questions About Safety

The death has raised questions about arrangements and crowd management at the event. People have asked who was responsible for controlling the movement of heavy vehicles in a crowd, and who allowed a bulldozer to travel with the rally.

Leaders Reach The Family

Gorakhpur MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad met the family and offered condolences. Cabinet Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad spoke to the MLA by phone and asked him to ensure all possible help for the family.

The BJP’s Charge

The state BJP blamed what it called SP hooliganism for the boy’s death. The boy’s family and BJP supporters are demanding murder charges against Akhilesh Yadav and the rally’s organisers, blaming negligence.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Reply

Asked about the incident, Akhilesh Yadav said he knew nothing about the boy’s death. He blamed the administration for making no arrangements for the roadshow. He said people should be careful of BJP members, who he claimed implicate anyone in false cases. He also denied any involvement of a party arranged bulldozer, according to Malayala Manorama’s report.

Police Action

Police said they have seized the bulldozer and are trying to trace its owner. No arrest or case against any named person is mentioned in the details available.

What Happens Next?

Who owned the bulldozer, and who allowed it to move with the rally? Will police register a case, and against whom? Will the demand for charges against the organisers lead anywhere, or will the matter stay a political fight? And what will the post mortem and the police inquiry say about how the boy was hit? Police have not yet answered these questions.

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