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Home > Regionals News > BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

BJP fielded its highest-ever number of Muslim candidates in Jaipur civic polls. But with several candidates losing or trailing, did the party’s big gamble fail?

BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 16:57 IST

The BJP made an unusual political move in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections this time. The party fielded eight Muslim candidates across 150 wards of the unified Jaipur Municipal Corporation. It was the highest number of Muslim candidates the BJP has ever fielded in a JMC election. But the early results have raised questions over whether the strategy worked.

Of the eight BJP Muslim candidates, four have already lost, while others are either trailing or awaiting results. The outcome is significant because the BJP had fielded only one Muslim candidate in 2014 and two in 2020. This time, the party clearly wanted to make a bigger push in Muslim-dominated wards.

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Four BJP Muslim Candidates Already Lose

The results have not gone entirely in the BJP’s favour.

  • In Ward 109, BJP candidate Zakir Khan Qaimkhani lost to Independent candidate Rais Khan.
  • In Ward 117, BJP candidate Shabab Jahan, also known as Shabbo, was defeated by Congress candidate Sanjeeda Begum.
  • BJP candidate Majid Khan Pathan faced defeat in Ward 128, where Independent candidate Ishaq Mansuri emerged victorious.
  • In Ward 146, BJP candidate Afsana also lost, with the Congress candidate securing the win.

The results show that the BJP’s decision to field Muslim candidates did not automatically translate into support in Muslim-majority wards.

Shah Nawaz Ansari Becomes a Key Test for BJP

One of the most closely watched contests is Ward 19, where BJP candidate Shah Nawaz Ansari is in the fray. The BJP had placed its trust in Ansari once again. He had narrowly missed victory in the 2020 civic elections by only a few hundred votes.

That previous performance made Ward 19 particularly important for the party. With the result still awaited, Ansari’s performance could offer an important indication of whether the BJP’s strategy has found any ground among Muslim voters in Jaipur.

BJP Faces Congress and Independent Challenge

The BJP’s Muslim candidates have faced a strong challenge from both Congress and Independent candidates. In several Muslim-majority wards, Congress has relied on its established local network and traditional support base. Independents have also emerged as serious contenders in some areas.

This has turned several wards into closely fought contests. The BJP’s strategy, however, has added a new dimension to the elections. By choosing Muslim candidates at the ward level, the party appears to have attempted to expand its electoral reach beyond its traditional support base. But the results suggest that winning over voters requires more than simply fielding candidates from a particular community.

BJP Leads Overall Jaipur Civic Poll Picture

Despite the setbacks faced by several Muslim candidates, the BJP is performing strongly overall. According to ANI, the BJP had won 57 of the 108 wards whose results had been declared so far. Congress had secured 40 wards, while other candidates and parties had won 11. Counting is continuing at Bhawani Niketan College amid tight security. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has a total of 150 wards.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have raised concerns about alleged discrepancies in the results. Rajasthan Congress Legislative Party Chief Whip Rafeek Khan said the party had raised concerns over information being circulated on social media and demanded verification wherever discrepancies were found.

Did BJP’s Jaipur Experiment Work?

The experiment to field eight Muslim candidates was undoubtedly a major political gamble. Some candidates have already lost, which means this gamble did not work in the BJP’s favour. The strategy may not have delivered the sweeping breakthrough the party hoped for in Muslim-majority wards. Yet it has sent a clear political message.

The Jaipur civic polls have shown that Muslim voters remain a key battleground for both BJP and Congress. For the BJP, the bigger question now is whether this experiment will remain limited to Jaipur or become part of a wider strategy in Rajasthan’s future local elections.

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BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party
Tags: BJP election results JaipurBJP Jaipur election strategyCongress BJP Jaipur pollsJaipur Muslim wardsJaipur ward election results

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BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

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BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party
BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party
BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party
BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party
BJP’s Big Gamble in Jaipur Civic Polls Backfires? 8 Muslim Candidates, 4 Lose as Results Shock Party

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