The young black leopard fell into a deep 40-feet well, and a rescue operation was carried out by the forest department’s rescue team in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra state. The leopard was reported missing from the Bhadwalkarwadi area of Umroli village in Chiplun town, which is in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra state. Despite difficult conditions in the well, the leopard was rescued successfully without any injuries to the animal.

After rescuing the leopard, the young black animal was taken to the veterinary hospital in Chiplun. Upon being examined by veterinarians and being found fit for release, the leopard was set free in its natural environment.

Rare Black Leopard Falls Into 40-Foot-Deep Well

According to information shared by the forest department, the incident came to light on Tuesday morning when a leopard fell into a well owned by Vishnu Arjun Bhadwalkar in Bhadwalkarwadi.

Village panchayat member Yogesh Khandekar alerted forest guard Rahul Gunthe about the incident. Soon after receiving the information, forest officials and a rescue team rushed to the spot.

The well was around 40 feet deep and contained water. It also had no protective wall or safety structure around it. When the rescue team reached the location, the leopard was seen taking shelter on a stone inside the well.

Rare Black Panther Rescued from 40-Foot-Deep Well in Chiplun #Maharashtra A one-year-old female black panther was successfully rescued by the Forest Department from a 40-foot-deep well at Bhadwalkarwadi in Umroli village, Chiplun taluka, Ratnagiri district. The rescue operation was launched after Vishnu Arjun Bhadwalkar alerted the Forest Department. The rescue team safely pulled the animal out of the well. Officials said the black panther will be medically examined and released into its natural habitat. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 17, 2026

Leopard Jumps Onto Rescue Cage During Operation

Rescuing the animal was not easy due to the depth of the well, the water inside it and the limited space available. After assessing the situation, the forest team carefully lowered a rescue cage into the well. However, an unexpected moment followed when the leopard jumped onto the cage.

The rescue team carefully controlled the cage’s movement and managed to secure the animal inside it. Officials then pulled the cage out of the well without causing any injuries to the leopard.

Leopard Released Into Natural Habitat After Medical Check-up

After being rescued, the one-year-old female black leopard was taken to a veterinary clinic in Chiplun. Doctors examined the animal to check for possible injuries or health complications. Once the veterinary officials confirmed that the leopard was healthy, it was released safely into its natural habitat.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial) Shrilakshmi, Divisional Forest Officer Girija Desai and Assistant Conservator of Forests Priyanka Lagad. Forest officials S S Sawant, Krishna Irmale, Rahul Gunthe, Ajay Badde, Atharva Ghag and Nandkumar Kadam were also part of the rescue operation.