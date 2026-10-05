Blames Wife’s Sister, Husband; Jaipur Man Ends Life, Leaves Video For Police

A man allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area on October 1, shortly after sending a video message to his sister-in-law accusing her and her husband of being responsible for his death. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

Man Sends Suicide Video Before Death

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Naseerup, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar. He was living in a rented house on Patel Marg and worked on fire-system fitting at a mall under construction. According to the family, at around 1:06 pm on October 1, Naseerup recorded a video and sent it to his sister-in-law, Poonia Khatun, who was in their village. In the video, he allegedly blamed Poonia and her husband, claiming that they had separated him from his wife and were preventing her from speaking to him. He reportedly told them that he was going to die by suicide.

Friend Finds Him Hanging From Fan

After receiving the video, family members immediately informed Naseerup’s friend, Shahubuddin. He rushed to the rented accommodation on Patel Marg, where he allegedly found Naseerup hanging from a ceiling fan with a noose made from an electrical wire. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Shiprapath police station.

Police Register Abetment Case

Shiprapath police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The body was sent to Jaipuria Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before it was handed over to the family. The family also provided the alleged suicide video to the police. Based on a complaint filed by Naseerup’s brother, police registered a case of abetment to suicide. Police are examining the video and other available evidence as part of the investigation. The allegations made by the deceased against his sister-in-law and her husband will be verified during the probe.

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