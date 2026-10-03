Blast In Andhra Pradesh Kills More Than 5, Injures 10+ Workers At Private Factory; Boiler Explosion Triggered Fire, But What Caused It?

More than five people died and over 10 workers were reportedly seriously injured after a major explosion at a private factory in Sri City, near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh’s Satyavedu mandal. Several workers were also believed to be trapped inside the facility after the blast, which reportedly triggered a fire and panic during the night shift at Till Healthcare.

Rescue teams rushed to the factory and began searching the premises for workers who may still be trapped. Teams were working to locate and evacuate them while also assisting those injured in the explosion. The full extent of the damage inside the facility was not immediately known.

Andhra Pradesh rescue teams search factory after blast

The explosion reportedly happened when workers were on duty during the night shift. A boiler is said to have exploded inside the factory, setting off a fire and leaving several workers trapped inside the premises.

The blast in Andhra Pradesh caused panic at the facility, while emergency teams began relief and rescue operations. Workers who were believed to be trapped were yet to be accounted for as teams continued searching the site.

Andhra Pradesh factory fire leaves casualty details unclear

More than 10 workers were reportedly seriously injured in the accident. Further details about the casualties were awaited as rescue work continued. The number of people affected by the explosion and the fire was also yet to be fully established.

Officials were yet to determine how extensive the damage was inside the private factory. The Andhra Pradesh incident remained a developing situation, with rescue teams still working at the site to establish whether more workers were trapped.

Andhra Pradesh officials yet to establish cause

The exact cause of the reported explosion was not known. While a boiler explosion was reported as the trigger, the circumstances that led to it had not yet been established.

Relief and rescue operations remained underway as teams continued searching the Till Healthcare premises, evacuating those who could be reached and assessing the damage. Further details about the Andhra Pradesh factory blast and its casualties are awaited.

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