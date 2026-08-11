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Home > Regionals News > Cockroaches, Tampered Packages And More: What FDA Found At A Maharashtra Blinkit Facility

Cockroaches, Tampered Packages And More: What FDA Found At A Maharashtra Blinkit Facility

Maharashtra FDA suspends Blinkit facility licence in Mumbai after finding cockroach infestation, unhygienic conditions and expired food. Reliance Retail outlet faces probe over worms and fungus in kaju katli.

FDA suspends Blinkit facility licence over cockroach infestation and hygiene lapses (Image: AI-generated)
FDA suspends Blinkit facility licence over cockroach infestation and hygiene lapses (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 08:46 IST

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against a Blinkit facility in Mumbai after an inspection found severe food safety violations, including extensive cockroach infestation, poor storage and expired or tampered packaged food. The FDA suspended the food licence of the facility run by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd with immediate effect. In a separate food safety action, the FDA also seized 54 boxes of kaju katli from a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana district after a complaint alleged that the sweets contained fungus and live worms. The seized kaju katli weighed 11.34 kg and has been sent to a food laboratory for testing.

Food safety checks expose serious lapses at Blinkit facility

Reportedly, the Blinkit facility, located at Sarvodaya Bhuvan in Malad (West), Mumbai, was inspected on August 7. Officials found the premises in an extremely unhygienic condition, with a large cockroach infestation in the vegetable and fruit storage areas. The FDA said the infestation created a serious risk of food contamination.

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The inspection also found improper food storage, inadequate cleanliness in the cold storage area and expired, damaged or tampered packaged food. The facility was also not following FIFO/FEFO practices, first-in, first-out and first-expired, first-out, which are meant to ensure older or earlier-expiring food products are dealt with first.

Food safety violations extend to hygiene and pest control

According to reports, the FDA said the inspection found inadequate pest and rodent control, along with shortcomings in waste management and general maintenance. Officials also found that medical examinations and health records of food handlers were not available.

Personal hygiene and protective equipment requirements were also not being properly followed, adding to the food safety concerns recorded during the inspection. Reportedly, the FDA said these were serious violations of food safety rules.

Following the findings, the food licence was suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and other applicable regulations. During the suspension, the facility cannot sell, distribute or conduct any food business.

Food safety probe begins after worms reported in kaju katli

Reports say that the FDA also acted after receiving a consumer complaint about Laxmi Narayan brand kaju katli sold at a Reliance Retail outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district. The complaint alleged fungus growth and the presence of live worms in the sweets. The FDA said, “On 8 August 2026, a complaint was received from consumers regarding fungus growth and the presence of live worms in Laxmi Narayan brand kaju katli. Pursuant to the complaint, an immediate inspection was conducted…”

Officials collected samples of the kaju katli for laboratory analysis and seized 54 boxes weighing 11.34 kg. The FDA said further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, depending on the laboratory report. The two cases have put food safety compliance at both a quick-commerce facility and a retail outlet under scrutiny, with the Blinkit licence already suspended while the Reliance Retail case awaits the laboratory findings.

Also Read: Wife Drugs Husband, Attempts to Bury Him Alive in Grave Constructed at Home; Labourers Foil Plot | Video    

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Cockroaches, Tampered Packages And More: What FDA Found At A Maharashtra Blinkit Facility
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