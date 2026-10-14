Blood Vessel Cut Allegation Against Doctors, 11 Units of Blood Fail to Save Woman During Childbirth at Meerut Hospital, Complaint Against 2 – What Went Wrong?

On the morning of October 12, a pregnant woman named Radha was admitted to Ajanta Hospital on Garh Road in Meerut. After an examination, doctors advised a caesarean delivery, and the family consented. By the next morning, according to her husband’s complaint, the family was being asked to arrange blood and plasma.

The Hours Of Uncertainty

The family says that as her condition changed, they tried several times to find out how she was doing and could not get a clear answer. They allege that a vein was cut during the operation and that she kept bleeding. As she worsened, they arranged 11 units of blood, but her condition did not improve, they say.

What The Family Saw

When relatives visited at about 2 pm on Tuesday, October 13, hospital staff were giving her CPR, according to the family. A short while later, doctors announced her death. The baby girl, born during the operation, is reported to be healthy.

Anger Outside The Ward

The family protested, accusing the hospital of medical negligence. Police from the Medical, Nauchandi and Lisadi Gate police stations arrived. The family refused to take the body and demanded action against those responsible. After police officers persuaded them and gave assurances, they calmed down and agreed to send the body for post-mortem.

The Complaint

Her husband, Brijnandan, who runs a medical store in Muralipur village in the Mundali police station area, has lodged a complaint against two doctors and hospital staff. The couple married about five years ago and has a son and a daughter, in addition to the newborn, according to the report.

What Police Say

Civil Lines Superintendent of Police Diksha Bhauria said a woman died on October 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Ajanta Hospital in the Medical police station area, and that the family has complained to protest. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is continuing.

What Is Not Yet Known

The cause of death has not been established, and the post-mortem report is awaited. The hospital and the two doctors have not been quoted, so their account of the surgery and the bleeding is missing. The reports do not say whether an FIR has been registered, or whether the Chief Medical Officer has ordered an inquiry or a medical board. It is also unclear when blood and plasma were first requested and how quickly the family could arrange it.

What Happens Next

The post-mortem will be the first piece of objective evidence, and it may show the cause of the bleeding. In cases of alleged medical negligence, police often refer the matter to a panel of doctors before any action against the practitioners, and the hospital’s records and the operation notes will be central. The family’s allegation of a cut vein remains an allegation until the medical findings come in. For the newborn, and for the couple’s two other children, the loss of their mother is already certain.

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