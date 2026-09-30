Meerut Blue Drum Murder: Muskan And Sahil Convicted After 126 Hearings, Court To Decide Sentence In 15 Days

The Meerut District Court has convicted Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in the murder case of Merchant Navy worker Saurabh Rajput, according to reports on Wednesday. The case became widely known as the Meerut blue drum murder case after Rajput’s dismembered remains were allegedly found concealed inside a blue plastic drum at his home.

The case was heard before District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra. It went through 126 hearings, with more than 22 witnesses appearing during the trial. The prosecution and defence presented their arguments before the court.

How Was Saurabh Rajput Allegedly Murdered?

According to the prosecution, Muskan allegedly drugged her husband before attacking him with the help of Sahil in March 2025. Investigators alleged that the accused then dismembered Rajput’s body. His remains were allegedly placed inside a large blue plastic drum and covered with cement.

The prosecution also alleged that preparations had been made before the murder. These allegedly included the purchase of a knife, razor, cement, sand and the large drum. Police and forensic witnesses presented evidence linked to the recovery of the remains and the injuries recorded during the post-mortem.

The defence, however, questioned the prosecution’s case and pointed out that there was no eyewitness to the alleged killing. It also challenged the evidence presented against the accused.

Muskan And Sahil Allegedly Fled After Murder

The prosecution alleged that Muskan and Sahil left for Himachal Pradesh after the murder. They were arrested around two weeks later, according to reports.

The case came to light after Rajput’s remains were recovered from the drum at his Meerut residence. The discovery led to a major police investigation and the eventual arrest of the two accused.

Saurabh Rajput Family Demands Death Penalty

Rajput’s family has sought the harshest punishment for those convicted in the case. His brother Rahul said the family had been waiting for justice throughout the long trial.

“We just want one thing: whatever they did to my brother, the same thing should happen to them.” Rahul also spoke about the impact of the prolonged proceedings on his family and business.

“It is more than 17-18 months. My business has come to a standstill because of this case.” He further said the family would challenge the punishment if it was less than the death sentence.

“If the accused is awarded anything less than the death sentence, we will approach the High Court or the Supreme Court.”

What Happens After Muskan, Sahil Conviction?

The court has convicted the two accused. The next stage concerns the quantum of punishment, which is decided separately after conviction. The prosecution had sought the death penalty, while the defence had argued for relief.

The Meerut blue drum case has remained under intense public attention since the alleged murder in March 2025. The trial involved 126 hearings, more than 22 witnesses and extensive forensic and circumstantial evidence.