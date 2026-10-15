Blue Drum Murder Case: Why Didn’t Judge Break The Pen’s Nib After Death Sentence? What Mahabharata Had To Do With It

Meerut witnessed a rare courtroom moment on October 14 when District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death in the blue drum murder case. The city had reportedly gone around 23 years without a death sentence, with the last such punishment said to have been awarded to a doctor in 2003. But it was not just the sentence that drew attention. After signing the verdict, Mishra threw his ballpoint pen into a dustbin, following a customary practice among judges who award capital punishment.

They were found guilty on September 30, 2026 and there has been increased interest in the crime following the sentencing. The actions of the judge in pronouncing his sentence and his comments during the sentencing have been a topic of discussion among lawyers and other people present in court.

The Mahabharata allusion puts emphasis on justice in the blue drum murder case

In the process of pronouncing his sentence, Mishra made an allusion to the Mahabharata in order to show the role of the judiciary in punishing criminals as per the gravity of the offense committed.

The judge reportedly used the example of a tiger and a forest to explain the relationship between safety and survival. He observed that if the tiger is in the forest, the forest remains safe, and if the forest survives, the tiger is safe too.

Judge says law must protect people in the blue drum murder case

Mishra also said the law is made for human beings, protects them and regulates their behaviour. He indicated that communicating this message to society was essential. His remarks underlined the link between justice, public safety and the rule of law.

Pen discarded after death sentence in the blue drum murder case

The judge’s decision to put the pen used to sign the death sentence into a dustbin attracted attention in the courtroom. Breaking the nib or discarding the pen after pronouncing a death sentence is, however, a customary practice among judges.

The court has reportedly awarded death sentences to three other convicts in earlier cases. The punishment handed to Muskan and Sahil has once again put the blue drum murder case in the spotlight.

Also Read: ‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers