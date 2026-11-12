BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

A 40-year-old BMC garbage collection worker was shot dead and attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Kurla West on Wednesday, in what police suspect could be linked to an old rivalry. The victim, Vinod Malappa Pawar, was attacked by two assailants near a public toilet in Makadwala Compound around 12.40 pm. His murder has sparked fresh outrage as his brother, Baba Pawar, was killed in a similar attack in the same locality on April 29, 2026.

Mumbai murder: Gun jams before attackers hack Vinod Pawar

Reports say that according to police, Vinod had gone to a public toilet when two men allegedly ambushed him and opened fire. He suffered two bullet injuries. The country-made pistol used in the attack reportedly malfunctioned and exploded, breaking into pieces.

The attackers then allegedly assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing. Vinod was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Police said the deceased reportedly had a criminal record.

Mumbai police recover broken pistol, detain one suspect

As per reports, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a murder case and detained one suspect. A Crime Branch team, senior officers and local police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. The broken country-made pistol was recovered, and a forensic team collected evidence.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from routes allegedly used by the attackers. Statements of three to four eyewitnesses are also being recorded. Police are probing the motive and possible involvement of others. The name of Nehal Pawar has emerged during the preliminary investigation, but his alleged role has not yet been established.

A murder case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Mumbai family protests after second Pawar brother’s murder

Vinod’s killing is the second murder in the family within months. His 39-year-old brother, Baba Malappa Pawar, was shot and attacked with sharp weapons on April 29, 2026, around 10 pm, near Block No. 3 in Makadwala Compound.

Reportedly, Baba was returning home on a two-wheeler with his friend Madhav Gadge after attending a family naming ceremony when an assailant allegedly opened fire. Two attackers then assaulted him with sharp weapons, killing him.

After Vinod’s murder, relatives gathered outside Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station and protested, demanding the immediate arrest of everyone involved. They warned that the agitation would continue until arrests were made and strict action taken.

Mumbai’s Makadwala Compound has history of revenge killings

The locality has witnessed several killings linked to old rivalries. In 2019, history-sheeter Janu alias Billa Pawar was shot dead there. Police investigations reportedly found that he had murdered his stepbrother/cousin Deepak Pawar in March 2016 over a property dispute. Janu was released on bail in November 2018 and was allegedly killed in a revenge attack.

Vinod and Baba had reportedly been arrested in connection with Deepak’s murder. Baba was later released on bail before becoming a victim himself.

According to reports, now investigations are being conducted into the link between Vinod’s murder and previous murders, as well as the identification and apprehension of everyone who was responsible. Murders of the two brothers by shooting in the same locality of Mumbai have brought back worries about the rivalry in Kurla West.

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