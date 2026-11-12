LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

BMC worker Vinod Pawar was shot dead and hacked in Mumbai's Kurla West, months after his brother Baba was murdered in a similar attack.

Mumbai BMC Worker Shot Dead, Brother Was Killed In April (Image: X)
Mumbai BMC Worker Shot Dead, Brother Was Killed In April (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 11:12 IST

A 40-year-old BMC garbage collection worker was shot dead and attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Kurla West on Wednesday, in what police suspect could be linked to an old rivalry. The victim, Vinod Malappa Pawar, was attacked by two assailants near a public toilet in Makadwala Compound around 12.40 pm. His murder has sparked fresh outrage as his brother, Baba Pawar, was killed in a similar attack in the same locality on April 29, 2026.

Mumbai murder: Gun jams before attackers hack Vinod Pawar

Reports say that according to police, Vinod had gone to a public toilet when two men allegedly ambushed him and opened fire. He suffered two bullet injuries. The country-made pistol used in the attack reportedly malfunctioned and exploded, breaking into pieces.

You Might Be Interested In

The attackers then allegedly assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing. Vinod was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Police said the deceased reportedly had a criminal record.

Mumbai police recover broken pistol, detain one suspect

As per reports, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a murder case and detained one suspect. A Crime Branch team, senior officers and local police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. The broken country-made pistol was recovered, and a forensic team collected evidence.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from routes allegedly used by the attackers. Statements of three to four eyewitnesses are also being recorded. Police are probing the motive and possible involvement of others. The name of Nehal Pawar has emerged during the preliminary investigation, but his alleged role has not yet been established.

A murder case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Mumbai family protests after second Pawar brother’s murder

Vinod’s killing is the second murder in the family within months. His 39-year-old brother, Baba Malappa Pawar, was shot and attacked with sharp weapons on April 29, 2026, around 10 pm, near Block No. 3 in Makadwala Compound.

Reportedly, Baba was returning home on a two-wheeler with his friend Madhav Gadge after attending a family naming ceremony when an assailant allegedly opened fire. Two attackers then assaulted him with sharp weapons, killing him.

After Vinod’s murder, relatives gathered outside Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station and protested, demanding the immediate arrest of everyone involved. They warned that the agitation would continue until arrests were made and strict action taken.

Mumbai’s Makadwala Compound has history of revenge killings

The locality has witnessed several killings linked to old rivalries. In 2019, history-sheeter Janu alias Billa Pawar was shot dead there. Police investigations reportedly found that he had murdered his stepbrother/cousin Deepak Pawar in March 2016 over a property dispute. Janu was released on bail in November 2018 and was allegedly killed in a revenge attack.

Vinod and Baba had reportedly been arrested in connection with Deepak’s murder. Baba was later released on bail before becoming a victim himself.

According to reports, now investigations are being conducted into the link between Vinod’s murder and previous murders, as well as the identification and apprehension of everyone who was responsible. Murders of the two brothers by shooting in the same locality of Mumbai have brought back worries about the rivalry in Kurla West.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Policeman Seen Taking Bribe, Cop Calls Complainant To Shop And Takes Rs 5000 – Why Did He Demand Cash?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?
Tags: latest newsMumbai newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Key Noida Elevated Road Remains Shut For 21 Days After Major Pothole, Why Noida Authority Delaying The Reopening?

Two SPOs Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Kishtwar Forest, Service Weapons Missing; How Did They Vanish And What Happened Next?

He Went To The Police For Help, But Was Left Unheard: Ghaziabad Man Beaten Twice, Stabbed To Death Amid Allegations Of Police Negligence

Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?

Watch: Wild Elephant Charges At Biker Crossing Dehradun Highway, Man Narrowly Escapes Death In Terrifying Video

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?

Ola In Trouble: CCPA Orders End To Extra Charges For Faster Rides, Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine

Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

Magellanic Cloud Announces Readiness of UAV Facility Premises (Counter-Drone) Under Joint Venture; Phased Operational Rollout Planned

Rajesh Power Delivers Robust H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue Soars 46%, PAT Surges 35%; Aggregate Order Book Of ~Rs 4,000 Crore Ensures Strong Visibility

Orient Green Power clocks Rs 106 Cr H1 FY27 Net Profit with an industry-leading 76% EBITDA margin

Watch Video: ‘You Have Our Child and You’re Showing Lust…’ Kiara Advani Recreates Her Viral Orgasm Scene In Front Of Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Bigg Boss 20: ‘My Kids Are Watching This’ Jay Bhanushali’s Strong Message After Yung DSA Drags Daughter Tara Into Mahhi Vij’s Row

Odisha AM/NS India Gymnasts Shine as Rourkela Trainees Make Debut

Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?
BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?
BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?
BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?
BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

QUICK LINKS