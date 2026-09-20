BMW Falls Off Mumbai Coastal Road Bridge: 3 Dead, 1 Critical, What Happened At 5:20 AM?

Three people were killed, and another was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road in the early hours of Sunday. The black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The car hit a boundary wall before falling off the bridge.

Three Dead After BMW Falls From Coastal Road Bridge

All four occupants were rushed to Nair Hospital following the crash. Doctors declared three of them dead on arrival. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Shanay Gajjal and 17-year-old Dhirya Seth. The identity of the third victim, a 25-year-old man, is yet to be confirmed. An unidentified 20-year-old man was admitted to the trauma ward. He is currently in critical condition. The Coastal Road Control Room received information about the accident at around 5:20 am.

मुंबई के कोस्टल रोड पर तेज रफ्तार से जा रही एक BMW कार पुल से नीचे गिर गई. इस दौरान हादसे में कार में सवार 4 युवकों में से 3 की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई है, जबकि 1 युवक को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. #BMW #MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/AWzwJMbWBw — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) September 20, 2026

BMW Severely Damaged In Crash

The impact of the crash was severe. The BMW reportedly tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge before falling down. The car suffered extensive damage. Its roof was pushed inwards, and the windshield shattered into hundreds of pieces.

The front section was completely crushed. The bumper was torn off, leaving several internal components exposed. Police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, including how the vehicle lost control.

Earlier Supercar Cases On Mumbai Coastal Road

The latest crash comes weeks after Mumbai Police took action against several supercars allegedly involved in racing inside the Coastal Road tunnel. On September 3, police filed cases against six to seven vehicles, including a Lamborghini, BMW M2 and BMW Z4.

The cases were registered for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The latest accident has again brought attention to speeding and road safety on Mumbai’s Coastal Road.