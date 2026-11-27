Some of the body parts of a dead person have been found dismembered at the District General Hospital in Amravati, Maharashtra. These body parts were found at various places in the hospital campus, with the arms and legs being found outside ward no. 10 while the head and some parts of the body were found in a drain. It has led to many people getting frightened about this shocking incident taking place within the premises of the hospital.

Stray dogs found mauling remains as shocking discovery rocks Maharashtra hospital

According to reports, the incident came to light after a person noticed stray dogs mauling and chewing on the remains. The discovery prompted attention from people in the area, following which the matter was reported to the police. The presence of dismembered body parts at multiple locations inside the Maharashtra government hospital premises caused considerable commotion.

Despite the discovery, the identity of the deceased remained unknown until late Thursday evening. No identification details of the person were available at the time.

Maharashtra police recover body parts and begin investigation

Reports say that personnel from City Kotwali police station rushed to the hospital after receiving information about the incident. They conducted a panchnama (inquest proceedings) at the spot and took all the recovered body parts into their custody.

The police have since launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery and identify the deceased. The remains recovered from the different locations are being examined as part of the investigation.

DNA samples to help establish identity of deceased in Maharashtra

As per reports, Amravati Deputy Commissioner of Police Shyam Ghuge said the police would collect DNA samples to establish the identity of the deceased. The process is expected to help determine who the person was, as the remains could not be identified through the initial investigation.

The investigation by the police in Maharashtra into the shocking incident at the District General Hospital is still ongoing. The major issue at hand for the investigating team is to identify the dead person through DNA testing.

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