Bomb Blast At Congress Leader K Meghachandra Singh’s Residence In Manipur, Who Threw The Explosive?

A bomb blast was reported near the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K. Meghachandra Singh in Bishnunaha, Yairipok, in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday night, September 3. The explosion took place near the gate of the Congress leader’s residence at around 8:15 PM, according to a press statement. No casualties were reported, while the identity of the person behind the incident and the motive remain unknown.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the blast and carried out a search operation in the area. The explosive is suspected to have been thrown by an unidentified miscreant. Officials have not yet established who carried out the attack or why the residence was targeted. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Strongly condemn the bomb blast near the residence of Manipur CLP Leader Shri @meghachandra_k. This grave attack demands urgent action. Strongly urge Central Government to immediately provide him adequate security and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. @INCManipur https://t.co/fEVieUs1kw — Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) September 3, 2026

Manipur police begin search after night blast

The incident has once again raised concerns over attacks involving explosives in Manipur, particularly after a similar blast was reported at the residence of BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh in Imphal West on August 28. In that case, an explosive went off in the backyard of the MLA’s residential compound around 1:30 AM.

Manipur leaders face renewed security concerns

The latest blast involving a senior Congress leader has prompted demands for stronger security. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Manipur and MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka strongly condemned the incident and demanded urgent action from the authorities.

Manipur Congress seeks protection for CLP leader

Ulaka urged the Central Government to immediately provide adequate security to K. Meghachandra Singh. He also called for those responsible for the blast to be identified and brought to justice.

The incident comes amid continuing security concerns in Manipur, where police have also investigated other explosive attacks. In an April 7, 2026 blast in Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district, a civilian house was attacked, killing two young siblings aged five years and five months, according to Manipur Police.

Manipur investigation awaits answers on motive

For now, investigators are working to establish the nature of the explosive, identify the person who allegedly threw it and determine the motive. Police have not publicly attributed the attack to any individual or group, and further details are awaited.

Also Read: Rewa Hospital Chief Removed After ‘You Got Your Sister Pregnant’ Remark To Family Of 22-Year-Old Dead Woman