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Home > Regionals News > Bomb Scare Near Mumbai’s Jio World Drive Mall: Traffic Suspended As Police Conduct Search

Bomb Scare Near Mumbai’s Jio World Drive Mall: Traffic Suspended As Police Conduct Search

A security alert near Jio World Drive in BKC, Mumbai led to temporary traffic halts as police and the bomb squad searched an unattended bag.

BKC Mumbai police search. (Source: ANI)
BKC Mumbai police search. (Source: ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 20:06 IST

An unattended bag was found near the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai’s BKC area. According to reports, BKC Police, the bomb squad, and fire brigade teams were deployed to the area. The investigation and search operations are currently underway. Traffic was temporarily stopped by security forces as a precautionary measure to avoid any incident.

Why Bomb Squad and Mumbai Police Deployed in the BKC Area?

Reports indicate that the discovery of the unattended bag near the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai’s BKC area triggered a security response. The Mumbai Police, bomb squad, and fire brigade were involved in conducting a thorough search operation. Police temporarily halted nearby traffic as a precaution to prevent chaos.”An unattended bag found near Jio Drive Mall in Mumbai’s BKC area triggered a security response. BKC Police and the bomb squad conducted a search, while nearby traffic was temporarily stopped as a precaution,” the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

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Nothing Suspicious Found Inside Bag

According to the Mumbai Police, no suspicious items were found inside the bag, and officials emphasized that there was no need to panic. The police are currently tracing the owner of the bag by examining CCTV footage and conducting further searches.
“No suspicious item was found inside the bag, and police said there was no need to panic. The owner of the bag is being traced through CCTV footage,” the statement added.

Recent Bomb Threat at Mumbai’s Regional Passport Office

Last week, the Regional Passport Office in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex received a bomb threat via email. Following that incident, the Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), immediately arrived at the scene and carried out a thorough search of the premises. However, no suspicious objects or explosive devices were found during the operation.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Schedule, Key Dates, Cut-Off To Release Soon At mcc.nic.in; Details

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