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Home > Regionals News > Bombay HC Slams Police After ‘Missing’ Accused Found Posing With Officers, Arrested 12 Years Later

Bombay HC Slams Police After ‘Missing’ Accused Found Posing With Officers, Arrested 12 Years Later

The Bombay High Court sharply criticised Maharashtra Police after photos showed a supposedly "missing" accused posing with police officers. Following the court's intervention, the accused was arrested after 12 years, and a DCP-led inquiry was ordered into the handling of the case.

Maharashtra crime case (IMAGE: ITV)
Maharashtra crime case (IMAGE: ITV)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 21:37 IST

MAHARASHTRA: Bombay High Court has cited doubts and strong displeasure in a case in which police claimed an accused was untraceable to investigate the working of the Maharashtra Police. But pictures sent by the petitioner revealed that the same accused was seen with police officers. The court took this incident seriously and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of that police zone to personally investigate the matter. During the hearing, a division bench of the acting Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam A. Ankhad made severe inquiries into the role of the police and asked for details of the case.

What is the case about?

The case is about two FIRs (Nos.) In 2014, I-180 and I-670 were registered in Nalasopara Police Station. After several years elapsed, petitioner Sharad A. Singh approached the High Court claiming that investigations did not take place in either case. The police told the court that the accused had not been able to be found and that they had been in a state of “sine die” (indefinite) investigations.

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Photographs Questioning Police Verdicts

In the course of the proceedings, the lawyer for the petitioner showed some photographs to the court, seriously putting into question the claims made by the police force.

In one of the photographs, the accused was shown standing in Karjat Police Station with three other police officers. In the second photograph, an officer with the accused was spotted on the farm premises. It was revealed that the officers appearing in the photographs belonged to the Karjat Police Station while the accused’s whereabouts remained unknown according to Nalasopara Police Station reports.

Arrest Made Following the High Court Proceedings

This was followed by the swift action taken by the police following the intervention of the High Court, resulting in the arrest of the accused in the very next day. The person who had reportedly gone “missing” from the records of the police force has now been apprehended. Further questioning and investigations are under way.

Senior Police Inspector Vishal Walvi from Nalasopara Police Station and PSI Sushant Warke from Karjat Police Station appeared before the court in the hearing proceedings.

Displeased by the incident, the court said that it was surprising that the officials who were there to help the government in its case did not know anything about the facts of the case.  Both the officers were told by the court that they would be expected to appear in person when the case will be heard next time.

In case any substitute officials are used in their places, then there is a possibility that the court may take punitive measures against them, such as taking away part of their salaries.

DCP Required to Conduct Inquiry

In view of the importance of the case, the High Court ordered the DCP of the zone in which Nalasopara Police Station comes under to personally investigate the position of both the FIRs.

It was reported by the government to the bench that ‘A Summary Report’ was filed in both cases back in 2022. The next date of hearing will be July 3, 2026. With the pointed observations made by the High Court followed by the arrest of the accused, the case has yet again come under scrutiny regarding issues of transparency, accountability, and the working of police investigation.

ALSO READ: Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam

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Bombay HC Slams Police After ‘Missing’ Accused Found Posing With Officers, Arrested 12 Years Later
Tags: Maharashtra crimeMaharashtra crime casemaharashtra news

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Bombay HC Slams Police After ‘Missing’ Accused Found Posing With Officers, Arrested 12 Years Later
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