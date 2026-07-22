LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

Bombay High Court denied interim relief to Ramesh Mhatre in the Dombivli doctor assault case, directed him to remain in jail till Monday, and questioned KDMC over the hospital attack.

Bombay High Court Denies Relief to Ramesh Mhatre in Doctor Assault Case (Image: X)
Bombay High Court Denies Relief to Ramesh Mhatre in Doctor Assault Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 19:54 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to Ramesh Mhatre in the Dombivli doctor assault case and directed that he remain in jail until Monday. Reportedly, while hearing the matter, the court also questioned the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), asking its Commissioner to explain why the civic body did not lodge a police complaint after doctors were allegedly attacked inside a municipal hospital. The court also allowed the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) intervention plea and reiterated that ensuring the safety of doctors is the responsibility of the government.

Reports say that the case involving Ramesh Mhatre is linked to violence that broke out on July 7 at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. According to police, Mhatre and several others entered the hospital after the death of a patient and allegedly assaulted doctors, nurses and other hospital staff. Investigators also alleged that the group vandalised hospital property during the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

Ramesh Mhatre case sparked statewide protests by doctors

The matter was brought to light after the footage of the hospital went viral over social media platforms. In the video, it was alleged that the doctors were assaulted by some people, which caused public outrage and raised new fears regarding the safety of doctors. In the aftermath of the incident, doctors in Maharashtra conducted a protest for better security in government hospitals.

Ramesh Mhatre’s criminal record cited by High Court

As per reports, Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on July 8 and booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting public servants while on duty, criminal intimidation, rioting and unlawful assembly. Although a magistrate’s court later granted him bail, the Bombay High Court overturned that order.

The High Court pointed out that the trial court had not considered Ramesh Mhatre’s criminal record when they allowed him to go on bail. They further observed that Ramesh Mhatre is charged in 18 different criminal cases, which include murder and attempted murder, and was ordered to be arrested. In this latest judgment, Ramesh Mhatre will remain under judicial custody till Monday.

Also Read: Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said
Tags: home-hero-pos-10Ramesh Mhatre news

RELATED News

Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag

Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

July 22 School Holiday: Latest Update On Uttarakhand School Closures

J&K Floods: Shops Swept Away In Budgam As IMD Warns Of Extreme Rains

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Red Sea Blockade Explained: Why Pakistan Issued A ‘Right to Self-Defence’ Warning To Houthis

Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

Did Akshay Kumar Use A Teleprompter In Films? Sudhir Pandey Reveals

Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: 5-Member Saints Committee to Manage Operations Until New CEO Named

Karanvir Bohra Breaks Silence On Separation Rumours With Teejay Sidhu; Says He Won’t Discuss Personal Life

Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained

Sonam Wangchuk Sets One Condition To End His Hunger Strike: What Is That?

Planning to Own a Car for 10 Years? Don’t Miss These 5 Reliable Picks Under Rs 15 Lakh

No Uniform, No Nameplate: Here’s What Indian Law Says About Plainclothes Police At Public Protests

Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details

Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said
Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said
Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said
Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

QUICK LINKS