Bombay High Court Keeps Ramesh Mhatre In Jail; Here’s What Court Said

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to Ramesh Mhatre in the Dombivli doctor assault case and directed that he remain in jail until Monday. Reportedly, while hearing the matter, the court also questioned the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), asking its Commissioner to explain why the civic body did not lodge a police complaint after doctors were allegedly attacked inside a municipal hospital. The court also allowed the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) intervention plea and reiterated that ensuring the safety of doctors is the responsibility of the government.

Reports say that the case involving Ramesh Mhatre is linked to violence that broke out on July 7 at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. According to police, Mhatre and several others entered the hospital after the death of a patient and allegedly assaulted doctors, nurses and other hospital staff. Investigators also alleged that the group vandalised hospital property during the incident.

Ramesh Mhatre case sparked statewide protests by doctors

The matter was brought to light after the footage of the hospital went viral over social media platforms. In the video, it was alleged that the doctors were assaulted by some people, which caused public outrage and raised new fears regarding the safety of doctors. In the aftermath of the incident, doctors in Maharashtra conducted a protest for better security in government hospitals.

Ramesh Mhatre’s criminal record cited by High Court

As per reports, Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on July 8 and booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting public servants while on duty, criminal intimidation, rioting and unlawful assembly. Although a magistrate’s court later granted him bail, the Bombay High Court overturned that order.

The High Court pointed out that the trial court had not considered Ramesh Mhatre’s criminal record when they allowed him to go on bail. They further observed that Ramesh Mhatre is charged in 18 different criminal cases, which include murder and attempted murder, and was ordered to be arrested. In this latest judgment, Ramesh Mhatre will remain under judicial custody till Monday.

Also Read: Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag