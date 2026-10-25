Bombay High Court Rejects Civic Body’s’ Law And Order Concerns, Says Mere Expectation Of Large Crowd Not Enough To Deny Garba At Ramlila Maidan

The Bombay High Court has permitted a cultural organisation to hold Garba celebrations at Ramlila Maidan during Navratri, ruling that the mere expectation of a large crowd cannot be treated as a law and order threat. The Court also observed that concerns over the annual Ravan Dahan event at the venue could be addressed through appropriate safety measures, after questioning the Municipal Corporation’s decision to revoke the permission just a day after granting it.

Court Questions Cancellation of Permission

The bench was hearing a petition challenging the Municipal Corporation’s decision to withdraw permission for organising Garba at Ramlila Maidan from October 11 to 20, 2026. According to the petition, the civic body had initially granted permission on October 8 but cancelled it the following day, citing law and order concerns. The Court noted that the Municipal Corporation had not placed any material on record explaining why the permission was withdrawn within just one day of being granted. It also observed that there was no indication that the police had reported any specific law and order concerns regarding the proposed event.

Large Crowd Not Sufficient Ground for Cancellation

While considering the civic body’s concerns, the Court observed that the expectation of a large crowd, by itself, could not be considered sufficient grounds to presume a law and order problem. It further noted that potential concerns linked to the annual Ravan Dahan programme at Ramlila Maidan could be addressed through appropriate safety measures and conditions. The observations underscored the need for authorities to substantiate concerns with relevant material rather than rely solely on the possibility of a large gathering.

Organisers Cite Ten-Year Tradition

The petitioner informed the Court that the organisation had been conducting Garba celebrations at a nearby location for the past ten years. However, it decided to shift the event to Ramlila Maidan this year due to technical difficulties and the availability of a larger venue. The organisation argued that the cancellation was arbitrary, as it was carried out without prior notice or an opportunity to be heard. It also offered an undertaking that the celebrations would not cause disturbance to the surrounding locality. The Court’s decision allows the cultural event to proceed, subject to appropriate safety requirements.

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