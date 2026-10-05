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Home > Regionals News > Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe

Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe

A newborn girl died just 16 hours after her birth at a Madhya Pradesh hospital. Neck marks and blood around her mouth raised suspicion, prompting police to investigate a possible strangulation.

Newborn baby dies 16 hours after birth (Photo/Pinterest)
Newborn baby dies 16 hours after birth (Photo/Pinterest)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 16:37 IST

A newborn girl’s life ended hours after her birth. But the case took a serious turn when doctors noticed something that changed the nature of her death. There were marks on the baby’s neck, and there was blood on her face. This indicated to doctors that the baby did not die due to natural causes. The baby was born to a Madhya Pradesh couple who used to live in the Chanderi area. They went to a hospital in Ashoknagar district, and their baby died within around 16 hours. Police are questioning her family members as they investigate a suspected murder.

Born Late At Night, Dead By Saturday Afternoon

The baby was born around 11.50 pm on Friday and was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) soon after. She was kept under medical observation following her birth. But by Saturday afternoon, the newborn was dead. Hospital staff reportedly found her unresponsive and immediately alerted doctors. What followed raised concerns about how the baby had died.

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“Doctors examined the child and found that she had already died. The baby had blood coming from her mouth and marks resembling pressure around her neck,” a health official said. The hospital then informed police, and the newborn’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Neck Marks Turn A Sudden Death Into A Murder Probe

The initial medical findings became a crucial turning point in the case. Doctors noticed marks around the infant’s neck along with blood coming from her mouth.

“An initial medical investigation showed that there were some marks on the infant’s neck. Furthermore, blood was also spotted on her face. We are questioning the infant’s family members,” said a police officer. Police later said the examination found “ligature or compression marks around the baby’s neck, indicating that she could have been strangled.”

Investigators are now trying to establish what happened during the few hours between the baby’s admission and her death.

Who Last Handled The Baby Inside The SNCU?

Police are reconstructing the newborn’s final hours. Investigators are examining who had access to her, who entered the ward and when she was last seen alive. The probe has also focused attention on the family. The newborn was the couple’s second daughter, prompting investigators to examine whether her gender or family circumstances could have had any role in the alleged killing. At this stage, police have not established who was responsible.

No CCTV Inside Ward Adds To The Mystery

The absence of CCTV cameras inside the SNCU has made the investigation more difficult. Investigators cannot immediately rely on footage to establish who was near the newborn before her death. With the post-mortem findings and questioning of family members underway, police are now trying to piece together the final hours of the baby’s life and determine whether she was strangled inside the hospital.

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Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe
Tags: madhya pradesh

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Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe

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Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe

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Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe
Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe
Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe
Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe
Born At 11:50 PM, Dead By Afternoon: Newborn Girl Dies 16 Hours After Birth In MP Hospital, Neck Marks, Blood On Face Trigger Murder Probe

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