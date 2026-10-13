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Home > Regionals News > Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs

Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs

A newborn with two heads, one body and one heart has been born at Odisha’s MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The baby’s condition is critical, while doctors assess treatment options and the family worries about medical expenses.

Photo: Pinterest
Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 20:03 IST

A rare birth at a medical college in Odisha has left a family worried about their newborn’s survival and treatment. The baby, born with two heads but a single body and heart, is currently under close medical observation at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The newborn has two spinal columns, with both heads connected to the chest. Doctors are closely monitoring the baby’s condition as specialists assess the next steps in treatment.

Rare Birth at Odisha’s MKCG Medical College Leaves Doctors Alert

The mother, a resident of Tidipada village in the Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal district, was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital last Sunday. She delivered the baby at the hospital. Doctors were surprised by the newborn’s unusual physical structure. Following the delivery, the baby was transferred from the gynaecology and obstetrics department to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) under the paediatrics department for specialised care.

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Newborn Weighs 2.6 Kg, Condition Reportedly Critical

The baby weighed 2.6 kg at birth. According to the report, the newborn’s condition is currently critical, and doctors have been providing treatment and monitoring the baby for the past two days. Several senior doctors from the paediatrics department are involved in the newborn’s care. A professor from the paediatric surgery department is expected to conduct a detailed examination before the medical team decides on further treatment.

Doctors May Shift Baby to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for Advanced Care

The next course of treatment will depend on the findings of the specialist assessment. If required, the newborn may be transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar or another major hospital for advanced medical care. Doctors are yet to determine the further treatment plan, as the baby remains under observation.

First Child’s Birth Turns Into a Difficult Test for Family

The newborn is the first child of Trilochan Majhi and Runi Majhi, who belong to Kandhamal district. What began as a moment of happiness for the family has turned into a period of anxiety following the discovery of the baby’s condition.

The father said he was unsure how to deal with the situation. The family is financially weak and is worried about meeting the potential costs of the newborn’s treatment and care. As doctors continue their assessment, the family awaits clarity on the baby’s condition and the medical support that may be needed.

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Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs
Tags: Baby Born With Two HeadsBerhampur newsMKCG Medical CollegeNewborn With Two HeadsOdisha Baby BirthOdisha newsRare Baby BirthTwo Heads One Heart Baby

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Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs

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Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs
Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs
Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs
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Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs

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