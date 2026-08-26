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Home > Regionals News > “Both Hands Severed”: Jharkhand Teen Filming Reel On Tracks Hit By Ranchi-Chopan Train

“Both Hands Severed”: Jharkhand Teen Filming Reel On Tracks Hit By Ranchi-Chopan Train

The victim, identified as Purnima Kumari from Ashok Bihar Mohalla in Garhwa, was recording content alongside friends when she failed to notice the incoming train in time.

The incident occurred near Jobariya village along the Garhwa railway section as the Ranchi-Chopan Express approached. (Source:Social Media)
The incident occurred near Jobariya village along the Garhwa railway section as the Ranchi-Chopan Express approached. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 09:34 IST

The growing craze for social media reels has increasingly pushed youngsters to take dangerous risks for views and followers. From filming videos on mountain edges to standing near railway tracks, such stunts have sometimes ended in devastating consequences. In a fresh incident from Jharkhand, a teenage girl lost both her hands after she was struck by a moving train while reportedly filming a reel on a railway track.

Teen Hit By Ranchi-Chopan Train

The incident took place near Jobariya village along the Garhwa railway track when the Ranchi-Chopan train approached the area. The girl, identified as Purnima Kumari, daughter of Dheeraj Singh and a resident of Ashok Bihar Mohalla in Garhwa town, was reportedly shooting a reel along with a group of friends. According to eyewitnesses, Purnima failed to notice the approaching train in time. Before she could move away from the track, the train struck her, leaving her with severe injuries.

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Both Hands Severed In Jharkhand Accident

The impact left the teenager critically injured. Both her hands were severed, while several other parts of her body also sustained serious wounds. Her friends immediately responded after the accident and rushed her to Garhwa Sadar Hospital, where she was taken for emergency medical treatment. Further details about her condition were awaited. The incident has once again raised concerns over the dangers of filming videos near railway tracks and other hazardous locations.

Growing Concern Over Dangerous Reels

The accident is another tragic reminder of how the pursuit of social media attention can turn fatal. Young people have increasingly been seen attempting risky stunts or filming in dangerous surroundings to create viral content. Jharkhand has also witnessed other tragic incidents in recent months involving young people near transport routes. Authorities and safety experts have repeatedly warned people against standing or filming on railway tracks, where approaching trains can be difficult to notice or avoid in time.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather August 26: Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected Across Delhi, Gurugram And Noida; Check IMD Forecast Here

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“Both Hands Severed”: Jharkhand Teen Filming Reel On Tracks Hit By Ranchi-Chopan Train
Tags: Garhwa train newshome-hero-pos-5Jharkhand reel accidentPurnima Kumari Garhwarailway track trespassing IndiaRanchi-Chopan train accidentsocial media reel injurysocial media stunt danger

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“Both Hands Severed”: Jharkhand Teen Filming Reel On Tracks Hit By Ranchi-Chopan Train

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“Both Hands Severed”: Jharkhand Teen Filming Reel On Tracks Hit By Ranchi-Chopan Train
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