According to the police, the duo came down all the way from the capital city to pick pockets during the Aura India concert and was nabbed as people were leaving the venue through the gates.

Gold Passes, Gold Chance

While Gold passes would have enabled people attending the Aura India concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday night to see Diljit Dosanjh up close, for two people who came to the stadium from Delhi, it meant much more – easy pickings from thousands of pockets and bags.

Two Accused with a Single Aim

According to the police, both the accused, Mohd Asad Mohd Gulzar (36) and Ashraf Hussain Nur Hussain Idrishi (24), hail from Delhi and traveled to Ahmedabad specifically with the intention of stealing mobile phones from the people attending the concert.

Tip that Changed the Fate of the Night

While the show continued, a squad from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad’s Zone-2 Police was already on the look-out for the culprits. Police Sub-Inspector KD Patel along with the members of the Zone-2 Squad were already patrolling the premises of the stadium.

This information followed. The LCB team found out from police sources that some criminals who had come all the way from Delhi to rob phones from the stadium intended to leave with the devices once the concert ended.

The Trap at the Exit Gate

Based on the information received, the LCB team positioned themselves at a point near one of the gates. They stopped both the individuals while they were trying to exit the stadium premises following the Aura India concert.

The Loot: Expensive Mobile Phones Worth Rs 4.3 Lakh

The items that the two men were in possession of were not cheap. The expensive phones worth more than Rs 4.3 lakh consisted of high-end smartphones belonging to prestigious brands such as Apple and Samsung.

Given to Motera Police Station

Both the suspects have been booked with Motera police station, which was recently formed.

The Questions Still Hanging in the Air

Having retrieved eleven mobile phones, the most pressing question is the number of people who still do not know about the loss of their phones. The investigators will probably want to establish whether or not the duo worked alone and if there were any other events in which they robbed phones. People whose phones went missing during Saturday’s concert might now consider contacting the police.

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