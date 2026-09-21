Boy And Girl On Bike Stopped In Bihar, Unruly Men Inappropriately Lift And Take Away Girl; Shocking Harassment Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Bihar’s Jamui district has triggered concern after a young man and woman riding a bike were allegedly stopped, questioned, abused and harassed by a group of people on the road. The video has spread rapidly on social media, leading to widespread discussion in the area. However, the date of the incident and its complete context have not yet been officially released.

The incident is reportedly linked to the Jamui-Lakhisarai road. After the video surfaced online, Jamui Police began collecting information and trying to establish exactly what happened. The police have also appealed to people not to spread rumours before the facts are confirmed.

Bihar police identify victims seen in viral road video

The Jamui Superintendent of Police said over the phone that the police have identified the young man and woman seen in the video. Officials are now trying to contact them and record information about the entire incident.

Investigators are also looking into why the two were stopped on the road and identifying the people who were present at the spot. The role of those seen in the viral footage will also be examined as part of the probe.

Bihar investigation seeks answers about alleged harassment

Police said the true nature of the incident will become clear only after the investigation. While the video shows people stopping and questioning the couple, claims that they were mistreated are also circulating on social media.

The Bihar police said that anyone found guilty after the investigation will face legal action. At present, different claims and discussions about the incident are circulating online, but officials have not released the complete details.

Bihar police warn against rumours as probe continues

The police have urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information until the investigation establishes the facts. More detailed information about the Bihar incident is expected once the probe is completed.

For now, investigators are gathering information from the identified victims, examining the people seen in the video and trying to determine what led to the young man and woman being stopped on the Jamui-Lakhisarai road.

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