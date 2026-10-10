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Home > Regionals News > Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?

Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?

A man in Indore allegedly stole gold biscuits and jewellery worth Rs1.5 crore from his live-in partner to contest a sarpanch election. Police arrested him in Rajasthan and recovered valuables worth Rs1.10 crore, including gold, cash and an iPhone 17.

Indore Man Steals Rs 1.5 Crore Gold To Contest Sarpanch Polls (Image: AI-generated)
Indore Man Steals Rs 1.5 Crore Gold To Contest Sarpanch Polls (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 08:23 IST

A man allegedly stole gold biscuits and jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore from his live-in partner’s house in Indore to arrange money for a sarpanch election in his village and fulfil his expensive desires. Lasudia police arrested the accused, Gopal Jakhar, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and recovered gold, cash and other belongings worth approximately Rs1.10 crore. The theft came to light after his partner, Renu Sharma, reported the missing valuables and told police that Jakhar had suddenly left their home and switched off his mobile phone.

How the Rs 1.5 crore gold theft in Indore came to light

Complaint was made by 44 years old Renu Sharma, living at BCM Park in Nipania Main Road, Indore, regarding the disappearance of gold biscuit and some other jewels from her house cupboard between 10th August and 13th September 2026. The complaint led to registration of a case under IPC section 305 (A) and an investigation into the theft incident.

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In the process of investigation, it was disclosed by Renu that her live-in partner, Gopal Jakhar, had disappeared from her house and he had turned off his mobile phone. This led to suspicion about his involvement in this crime. He was found in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He was arrested there, and during interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime.

Sarpanch election plan behind the alleged gold theft

According to police, Jakhar told investigators that he wanted to contest the upcoming sarpanch election in his village, scheduled for next month, and needed a substantial amount of money for the campaign. He also allegedly wanted to fulfil his expensive desires.

During questioning, Jakhar reportedly revealed that he had noticed a gold biscuit kept inside a cupboard while living with Sharma. With the election approaching and money needed, he allegedly planned to steal the gold to arrange funds. Police are investigating the alleged theft of valuables worth around Rs1.5 crore, while the recovered property accounts for approximately Rs1.10 crore.

Gold biscuits, cash and iPhone 17 recovered from accused

The police team recovered a 630-gram gold biscuit or bar valued at around Rs1 crore, a 40-gram gold chain worth approximately Rs6 lakh, Rs2 lakh in cash and an Apple iPhone 17. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at Rs1.10 crore. Investigators are questioning Jakhar about the remaining stolen jewellery, valuables and cash that have not yet been recovered.

Senior officers supervised the Indore gold theft investigation

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police Mayank Awasthi. DCP Zone 2 Aman Singh Rathore, ADCP Amarendra Singh and ACP Parag Saini guided the investigation, while a team led by Lasudia police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav travelled to Rajasthan and arrested the accused. Police are continuing their questioning to trace the remaining stolen property.

Also Read: Assam Girl Found Dead After Texting ‘Too Many Men Around Me’; 20-Year-Old Travels To Visakhapatnam, Goes Missing On Train – What Happened?     

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Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?
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Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?
Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?
Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?
Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?
Boyfriend Robbed Girlfriend’s House in Indore to Contest Sarpanch Elections? Gold Biscuits, Cash, iPhone 17- How Was the Incident Revealed?

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