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Home > Regionals News > Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here

Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here

A late-night meeting between a young man and his girlfriend in Muzaffarpur’s Rampur village ended in marriage after villagers caught the couple and both families agreed to the wedding.

Muzaffarpur: Villagers Catch Lover At Night, Couple Gets Married (Image: X)
Muzaffarpur: Villagers Catch Lover At Night, Couple Gets Married (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 13:12 IST

A late-night visit to meet his girlfriend in Muzaffarpur’s Rampur village ended in a wedding after villagers caught the young man and questioned the couple. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Aurai police station area. The young man, who belongs to the Katra police station area, was reportedly in a long-standing relationship with the woman. After both families discussed the matter and agreed to the marriage, the couple tied the knot at a Shiva temple.

Muzaffarpur villagers catch couple during late-night meeting

Reports say that the young man had arrived in Rampur village to meet his girlfriend when villagers spotted them and caught him. They questioned both of them and later informed their families. The woman’s relatives and the young man’s family reached the spot, where a lengthy discussion took place about their relationship and what should happen next.

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The matter was eventually settled with both families agreeing to the marriage. The couple was then taken to the Shiva temple inside the Aurai block complex to complete the wedding rituals.

Muzaffarpur temple wedding performed with Vedic rituals

As per reports, Pandit Roshan Kumar Jha conducted the marriage ceremony, chanting Vedic mantras as the couple got married. The woman is fatherless, and village social worker Arzu Ahsan Karimi performed the kanyadaan ceremony.

After the wedding, family members and villagers blessed the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. The marriage brought an end to the dispute that had followed the couple’s late-night meeting.

Muzaffarpur incident sparks discussion in the area

The incident has become a topic of discussion in the area, particularly because villagers caught the young man during his midnight visit and the situation ended with the couple’s marriage. The wedding took place after both families reached an agreement following discussions with villagers.

Relatives and local residents later congratulated the couple and wished them a peaceful and happy future together.

Also Read: Wife Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts In Meerut During Fight; ‘You Won’t Belong To Anyone’, She Says Before Attacking Him With Knife Over Suspected Affair    

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Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here
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Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here

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Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here
Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here
Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here
Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here
Boyfriend Secretly Goes To Meet Girlfriend In Muzaffarpur, Villagers Catch Them; How Late-Night Meeting Turned Into Marriage On Spot – Know Here

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