A young lady software engineer was murdered by her boyfriend, who beat her up at her paying guest accommodation at Pune’s Hinjewadi following an altercation on suspicions of his cheating on her. Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, accused of murdering his girlfriend Komal Dahale, is said to have physically assaulted her by punching and kicking her on her head and neck areas. The accused stayed next to the victim’s corpse through the night before informing the police about the incident.

Pune murder case: couple had plans of marriage

Both Komal and Shubham are software engineers and were together for more than three years. Komal, hailing from Wardha, Maharashtra, was working at Wipro and Shubham from Buldhana was at Infosys.

Both families knew about their relationship and had consented to their marriage. But trouble had been looming between the two because Komal suspected that Shubham was having an affair with some other girl and cheating on her.

Late-night fight becomes murder in Pune

The last row between them took place at about 3 am on Sunday-Monday intervening night at Komal’s PG (Paying Guest) house in Hinjewadi area of Pune.

In the fight, Shubham is said to have become furious and attacked Komal. He reportedly kicked and beat Komal in the head and neck area, leading to her death.

Accused spends night beside body in Pune

Shubham, who was accused of murder, did not immediately contact anybody after the crime was committed but spent the entire night near Komal’s body and contacted the police early in the morning to report the crime.

The police reached the place of accommodation and rushed Komal to a hospital in Pune. Unfortunately, Komal could not be saved, and she died there. In the wake of the crime, Hinjewadi police arrested Shubham for the murder of Komal. Investigation is ongoing to determine the details about the crime.

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