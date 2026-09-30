B.Pharma Student Killed Outside Liquor Store With Knife And Stones; 1 Arrested 4 Abscond, Live CCTV Captures Incident

A 25-year-old B.Pharma student was killed in full public view in Chowkbagh, under the Sadar Kotwali area of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. Five men allegedly attacked him outside a liquor store, and the whole incident was captured on CCTV. One accused has been detained, and police are searching for the rest.

Who Was The Victim?

The deceased is Bhupendra Ahirwar, also known as Chhotu, son of Laxmi Prasad. He was originally from Masaura and was living in Patel Nagar. He was studying B.Pharma at Pahalwan Gurudeen college, according to reports.

What Happened That Night?

Police say a call came in at around 9:24 pm on 28 September, reporting that a young man had been beaten outside the liquor shop. A PRV vehicle reached the spot and took the injured Bhupendra to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Dragged Out Of The Shop

As per the account, five men attacked him first. To save himself, he ran into the liquor store. The attackers allegedly followed, dragged him outside and assaulted him together. He was hit with stones and then stabbed several times with a knife, leaving him critically injured.

CCTV Becomes Key Evidence

Senior officers, local police and a field unit reached the scene and collected evidence. Officers began going through footage from the cameras in the shop and nearby, and say the accused are being identified from it.

Family Complaint And Police Action

ASP Lalitpur Kalu Singh confirmed the victim’s identity and said a case is being registered under relevant sections on the complaint of the victim’s father. Police have detained one accused, named as Pund Pratap, and started questioning him. Three teams have been formed under the Circle Officer, Sadar, to trace the other four, and police say arrests will follow soon.

Fear In The Neighbourhood

Residents are reported to be gripped by fear after a killing carried out in the open. The motive has not been made public. Police say they are working to find out why the student was targeted and whether he knew his attackers.

Allegations And Investigation

These details come from police and the complaint, and nothing has been proven in court. The detained man’s version has not been reported in the information available. Forensic findings, the post-mortem report and the video will shape the case.

Attention now turns to the questioning of the detained man and the hunt for the four absconding accused. The victim’s family is expected to press for quick action.

Also /Read: Identified By Tattoo’: Butcher Who Killed Vijayawada Woman And Body Chopped Arrested