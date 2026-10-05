BPSC Teacher Saali-Jija Love Affair: Woman Marries Brother-in-Law, Betrays Her Own Sister; Darbhanga DEO Seeks Explanation- What happened?

A family dispute in Darbhanga has reached the District Education Department after a BPSC-appointed teacher at Urdu Middle School in the city area was accused by her sister of secretly marrying her husband while their marriage was still intact. The teacher, Sunita Kumari, has been accused of having a court marriage with Vijendra Kumar Singh on June 16, 2025. Her sister, Preeti Devi, has sought action from the District Education Officer (DEO), saying she has not divorced Singh.

Darbhanga sister alleges secret marriage while her own marriage continues

Preeti Devi said she married Vijendra Kumar Singh in 2014 and that their family life was normal after the wedding. She alleged that her sister Sunita later married Singh through a court marriage without informing her. Preeti has submitted photographs and other documents related to the alleged marriage along with her application to the Darbhanga education authorities.

Speaking to the media, Preeti said, “I have young children and I am not divorced from my husband.” She said she tried to convince her sister after learning about the alleged marriage, but Sunita refused to listen. Preeti also alleged that a demand of Rs 20 lakh was being made from her.

Darbhanga education office seeks teacher’s explanation and documents

Seeking justice, Preeti has asked the Darbhanga District Education Officer to take appropriate action in the matter. The complaint has now prompted the education department to seek an explanation from the teacher and examine the documents submitted in support of the allegations.

Darbhanga DEO Vidyanand Thakur confirmed that his office had received the application. “The teacher has been asked for an explanation and has been asked to clarify the facts and documents related to the case,” he said.

Darbhanga department to decide action after verification

The Darbhanga education department will examine the teacher’s response and the available documents before deciding what further action should be taken. For now, the allegations remain under examination, with the department’s decision expected after the clarification process and document review are completed.

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