Breaking: One Woman Killed, Two Injured At Stampede In Gwalior Dabra Navagraha Peetha Kalash Yatra

In Dabra town in Gwalior district, one woman died and two other women were injured on 10 February 2026. People had gathered for a big festival called the Navgrah Peeth Kalash Yatra as part of the Navgrah temple consecration ceremony. However, during the yatra, a stampede broke out, and the crowd became chaotic.

A woman named Rati Sahu from Hanuman Colony died in the chaos. Two other women, Vimla and Kala Batham, were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Many people at the scene said there were not enough police and barriers, so the crowd got out of control. Witnesses said the arrangements were not good for such a large number of people.

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra shared a message and wrote about the event on Facebook. In English he said, “The sacred Kalash Yatra event in Dabra for the Navgrah Shakti Peeth consecration took place very grandly. Thousands of devotees with mangal kalash on their heads made the atmosphere full of devotion.”

