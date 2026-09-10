BRICS Summit 2026: National Lok Adalat Postponed to October 10; Delhi Police Issues FAQs on Movement

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi between September 12 and 13. In view of the international summit, the National Lok Adalat that was scheduled to take place has now been postponed to October 10.

A notification has been issued in this regard by Delhi State Legal Services Authority. “This is to inform that the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on 12.09.2026 has been postponed to 10.10.2026 (Second Saturday) in all Delhi District Court Complexes, namely Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Saket, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue Courts Complexes for amicable settlement of all types of civil and criminal compoundable cases except divorce cases,” DSLSA said in a statement.

Apart from the above District Court Complexes, the National Lok Adalat will also be organized on October 10 at the High Court of Delhi, Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), Permanent Lok Adalats, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.

“As far as Traffic challans pending on the Virtual Court portal are concerned, it is informed that the compoundable challans pending till 30.06.2026 will be taken up and litigants/violators can download the challan slip(s) directly through the link [https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat](https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat) from 05.10.2026 at 10 a.m. onwards, subject to a maximum limit of 50,000 challans per day, till exhausting the overall limit of 2 lakh challans,” the statement further added.

Delhi Police’s FAQs for 2-Day BRICS Summit

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also issued some frequently asked questions regarding the confusion on what will remain open and closed for two days during the international summit.

1. Will the entire Delhi be shut during the BRICS Summit?

Answer: No. The entire Delhi will not be shut. Restrictions will be imposed only in certain notified Controlled Areas and on routes witnessing VIP movement. Other routes will remain open for the general public as usual, although temporary diversions may be implemented on some routes.

2. What does a Controlled Area mean?

Answer: A Controlled Area is a notified zone where security and traffic restrictions will be enforced. Entry and vehicular movement in these areas will be regulated in accordance with security arrangements.

3. I live in a Controlled Area. Will I be able to travel to and from my home?

Answer: Yes. Movement of residents will be facilitated in accordance with the applicable security arrangements. Carry a valid ID and address proof and follow the instructions of the police.

4. Can I take my private vehicle into a Controlled Area?

Answer: This will depend on the restrictions in force at the time. Movement of private vehicles may be temporarily restricted or diverted on certain routes. Wherever possible, commuters are advised to prefer the Metro or public transport.

5. I have to go to the airport. What should I do?

Answer: Leave with extra buffer time. Prefer the Airport Express/Metro. Carry your flight ticket/booking details and valid ID, and check the latest Traffic Advisory before travelling.

6. I have a flight. Will showing my ticket allow me to travel through a restricted route?

Answer: No. A flight ticket does not automatically grant entry through a restricted route. Carry your ticket and ID. Traffic and security personnel at the spot will guide you to the appropriate route according to the applicable arrangements.

7. I have to go to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station. What should I do?

Answer: Leave with extra time and prefer the Metro or public transport. Carry your train ticket and valid ID. In case of diversions, follow the route advised by the police.

8. I have to pick up or drop off a passenger at the railway station/airport. What should I do?

Answer: Use only designated pick-up/drop-off and parking areas. Do not stop your vehicle or wait for passengers on main roads or security-sensitive stretches.

9. I have a UPSC NDA/CDS or any other examination. How can I reach my exam centre?

Answer: Carry your admit card and valid ID. Check your examination centre and route in advance. Wherever possible, prefer the Metro or public transport and leave well in advance.

10. Will showing my admit card allow me to travel through a restricted road?