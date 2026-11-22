A wedding in Haryana’s Sonipat turned into a heartbreaking episode after the groom allegedly refused to marry the bride over a car demand. The bride was left waiting at the mandap in her wedding attire as the groom reportedly walked away with his mother.

The incident took place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat. The bride’s father, Subhash Kumar, has accused the groom, Kuldeep, who is posted with the Delhi Police, of calling off the wedding because his demand for a Maruti Brezza was not fulfilled.

According to the complaint, the groom’s family was not satisfied with the Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9.5 lakh that the bride’s family had booked for him. They allegedly demanded a Maruti Brezza worth approximately Rs 13 lakh instead.

Groom Allegedly Demands Maruti Brezza Worth Rs 13 Lakh

Subhash claimed that he had fixed his daughter Heena’s marriage with Kuldeep around six months ago. However, demands for a car and jewellery allegedly started emerging after the alliance was finalised.

The bride’s family had already booked a Hyundai Aura worth around Rs 9.5 lakh. But a day before the wedding, they reportedly learnt through intermediaries that Kuldeep wanted a Brezza instead. The family cancelled the earlier booking and tried to arrange the demanded vehicle. However, they could not manage it before the wedding.

Jewellery And Other Wedding Arrangements Also Made

The bride’s father alleged that his family had agreed to provide several gold and silver ornaments. These included a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and silver anklets. Jewellery was allegedly demanded for the groom’s elder brother and sister-in-law as well.

Subhash claimed that his family had even placed orders for the ornaments. Furniture and other household items were also arranged. The furniture alone reportedly cost around Rs 1.32 lakh. He further claimed that the family spent between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh on the wedding preparations.

Groom Arrives In Ordinary Clothes, Argument Breaks Out

The bride’s parents had planned for a big wedding in Mamchand Vatika, where they had arranged for food to be served for about 1,200 people. But Kuldeep supposedly came to the wedding with just his mother, wearing normal clothes, and not a procession. As per the complaint, he searched for the Brezza.

But when the car could not be located anywhere, a quarrel supposedly took place between the two parties. It was also said that Subhash accused Kuldeep of abusing the members of the bride’s side and getting into a fight with Sahil, Heena’s brother.

As per him, the relatives had tried repeatedly by folding their hands and pleading with Kuldeep and his mother to perform the marriage ceremony, but they refused.

Bride Remains Seated At Mandap As Groom Leaves

The most distressing moment came when Heena was left sitting at the mandap in her wedding attire. She had been waiting for the wedding rituals to begin, but the groom never returned.

The bride’s father also claimed that only around 20-30 people from the groom’s side had reached the venue. Following the incident, several guests from the bride’s side also left without having food. The incident reportedly caused financial losses and humiliation for the family.

Bride’s Family Approaches Police, Seeks Action

Following the dispute, both families reportedly contacted the police through Dial 112. Subhash later submitted a written complaint at the police station, seeking legal action against Kuldeep and his family.

He said his daughter Heena holds MA and JBT qualifications and that the family had made all wedding arrangements according to its financial capacity.

The family has demanded a fair investigation and action against those responsible. Further details about the police investigation and action in the case are awaited.