Bride Faints 3 Times As Baraat Fails To Arrive In Gonda; Groom’s Family Allegedly Calls Off Wedding Over ‘Thar SUV’ Dowry Demand – What Happened Next?

A bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda was left traumatised and had to be admitted to hospital after her wedding fell apart when the groom refused to arrive with the wedding procession because his demand for a Thar SUV as dowry was not met. The bride, dressed in her wedding attire with mehndi on her hands, waited throughout the night for the ceremony, while her family repeatedly tried to persuade the groom and his relatives to go ahead with the marriage. However, the groom remained adamant, and the bride reportedly fainted several times after learning that the wedding would not take place.

Reportedly, the incident took place in the Nagar Kotwali area of Gonda. On Tuesday morning, the bride’s family approached the police and submitted a complaint against the groom and his family, seeking action over the alleged dowry demand.

Gonda wedding turns into a night of waiting and distress

Naushba Mirza Beg, daughter of Mirza Ajmal Beg of Katariya area, was getting married on Monday, 26th of October. A marriage palace had already been reserved for the event and relatives were waiting for the function to begin. Naushba had made all preparations for her marriage and was just waiting for the marriage procession to come.

However, when the groom and his family didn’t turn up even after the designated time, the bride’s family called up members of groom’s family. It was said over and over again that the procession would be leaving any moment now.

Reports say that according to the bride’s mother, Nazo Khatun, the groom’s family revealed their condition after midnight: the wedding would not take place unless they were given a Thar as dowry. When Naushba learnt that the procession would not arrive and the marriage had fallen through, she fainted and lost consciousness. Her condition worsened, and the family admitted her to hospital.

Gonda bride’s mother recalls earlier agreement over dowry

Nazo Khatun said the groom and his family had initially claimed that they did not want anything from the bride’s side and had asked for a simple nikah. The family had offered a motorbike as dowry according to its means, and the groom’s side had agreed.

“After the marriage was fixed, the prospective groom frequently visited our home. He would stay at our house for 15 days at a time. Initially, the groom and his family had said that they did not want anything. They only asked us to solemnise the nikah simply. We told them that we had only one daughter and would give a motorbike as dowry according to our means. They agreed at the time,” the mother said.

As per reports, she added that the elders in the family folded their hands and pleaded with the groom’s family to reconsider, but they refused to withdraw their demand for the SUV. Despite repeated attempts to convince them, the groom did not agree to proceed with the wedding without the vehicle.

Gonda police contact groom’s family after complaint

Naushba’s father, Mirza Ajmal Beg, works as a driver. His family includes his wife, Nazo Khatun, their daughter Naushba and a son. The family had arranged Naushba’s nikah with Mohammed Salman, son of Mohammed Aslam, a resident of Gorakhpur, about a year ago. Salman is the eldest of three brothers and one sister and is currently studying abroad.

According to reports, City Kotwal Bindeshwari Mani Tripathi said police had reached the spot and sought complete details from the bride’s family. He added that the groom’s family was also being contacted. The complaint was submitted on Tuesday morning, with the bride’s family demanding action over the alleged dowry demand that led to the wedding being called off.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Women Hurl Abuses, Smash Liquor Bottles After Man Calls Family Following Argument at Bijnor ‘Model Shop’, Police Take Action