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Home > Regionals News > Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

A groom in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, accused his bride of drugging his milk and fleeing with jewellery worth lakhs and ₹10,000 cash the morning after their wedding.

Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha
Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:51 IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district has told police that his bride disappeared with gold and silver jewellery and cash within a day of their wedding. Dinesh Kumar Khadagvanshi, a resident of Gangacholi village under the Hasanpur Kotwali area, says the couple married on October 19. He alleges he fell into a deep sleep after drinking milk his wife gave him on the wedding night, and found her gone in the morning. Police say the complaint is being investigated.

A Wedding Of New Hopes

Dinesh married a woman from a neighbouring village on October 19. She was already a mother of two children, and this was her second marriage. According to Dinesh, he was told before the wedding that her first husband had died, and on that basis the match was fixed.

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After the ceremony, he brought his wife home, where the family welcomed her. He had also dressed her in gold and silver jewellery for the occasion.

The Night Of The Milk

On the wedding night, Dinesh says, his wife handed him a glass of milk. He drank it and fell into a deep sleep. When he woke in the morning, she was not in the house.

A long search turned up nothing. The family then checked the things kept at home and found the gold and silver jewellery missing, along with ten thousand rupees in cash. Dinesh alleges that his wife took them with her. The jewellery is said to be worth lakhs of rupees.

A Visit That Raised A New Question

Dinesh then went to the woman’s parental home to look for her. There, he says, he learnt that her first husband is alive. This was in contrast with what he had been told before the wedding.

He alleges he was deceived into the marriage, and suspects the people who arranged it played a part. These allegations have not yet been confirmed by police.

Complaint At Hasanpur Kotwali

On Wednesday evening, Dinesh went to the Hasanpur Kotwali and filed a complaint. He has asked for action against his wife and the intermediaries who arranged the marriage.

Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said the complaint is being looked into and that police are examining the sequence of events. He said only the inquiry would show how much truth there is in the claims about the woman’s disappearance and the missing valuables.

What Is Not Yet Known?

Police have not said whether a case has been registered or whether the woman has been traced. It is also not clear whether anything was found to show what was in the milk. The woman’s side of the story is not yet available.

The Road Ahead

The police inquiry will decide whether the allegations stand. Officers will need to find the woman, speak to the intermediaries and her family, and establish whether her first husband is indeed alive. Until then, a wedding that lasted a single night has left behind a long list of questions for the police.

Also Read: Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

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Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

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Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

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Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

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Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha
Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha
Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha
Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha
Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

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