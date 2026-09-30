Bride’s Family Held Hostage, Beaten After Dowry Dispute Turns Violent in UP’s In Amroha

A dowry harassment case in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district has taken a violent turn. Relatives of a married woman, who went to her in-laws’ home to raise a complaint, were allegedly locked inside a room and attacked. The incident took place in Ahrola Tejwan village under the Gajraula police station area.

The Dowry Allegation

Sumit Kumar, a resident of Avalpur in Naugawan Sadat, told police that his sister Babita was married to Anand Kumar of Ahrola Tejwan in March 2024. He alleges that soon after the wedding, her in-laws began demanding Rs 5 lakh in cash and a luxury car, and subjected her to mental and physical harassment. On September 24, Babita reportedly returned to her parental home in distress and told her family everything.

Family Goes To Settle The Matter

Following this, Sumit gathered a few relatives and went to the in-laws’ house to talk things out and lodge a complaint. According to the allegation, they were not heard. Instead, the in-laws and some aggressive villagers allegedly shut the visitors in a room and attacked them with sticks, the handles of spades and sharp weapons.

Two Men Left Badly Injured

Kunwarpal of Sunpura and Mahesh of Avalpur were reportedly the worst hit, and were left covered in blood. Someone alerted the Dial 112 emergency service, and a police team rushed to the spot. With considerable difficulty, the officers managed to free the injured from the attackers’ grip.

Stone Pelting Near Railway Track

The dispute is said to have spread beyond the house. As tension grew, stones were reportedly hurled near a railway track close to the village, creating chaos and panic in the area. Details of how this unfolded, and who was involved, are yet to be spelled out by the authorities.

अमरोहा

दहेज विवाद को लेकर संग्राम, रेलवे ट्रैक पर पत्थरबाजी

बहन की ससुराल में शिकायत करने पहुंचे मायके पक्ष से मारपीट का आरोप

कमरे में बंद कर लाठी-डंडों से पीटने का आरोप

विवाद बढ़ने पर रेलवे ट्रैक पर भी जमकर हुई पत्थरबाजी

पुलिस ने 12 नामजद समेत कई अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया… pic.twitter.com/iJc19ZgQGT — India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) September 30, 2026

Case Registered Against 12

Based on a written complaint from Sumit Kumar, police have booked 12 named accused, including Babita’s husband Anand Kumar, Bholu Singh and Santosh Devi, along with several unidentified people. The case has been registered under serious sections, though the specific provisions have not been detailed in the information available.

Police Say Probe Under Way

Police have stated that the matter is being investigated and that strict legal action will follow against those found guilty. No arrests have been mentioned so far.

Allegations Yet To Be Proven

The account currently rests on the complainant’s version and the police case registered on it. The response of the accused side is not known, and the findings of the investigation will decide what actually happened that day.

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