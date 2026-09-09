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Home > Regionals News > Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs

Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs

Alleged use of M-Seal-like material on a Mumbai-Goa Highway bridge in Raigad has sparked safety concerns, with MNS demanding a technical probe and action against those responsible.

Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 15:40 IST

A bridge on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has triggered anger over alleged poor-quality repair work. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised serious questions about the safety of the structure.

“Is this a bridge or a glass bottle?” the MNS asked while attacking the alleged repair work.

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The party claims that M-Seal-like material has been used to patch parts of the bridge. It has alleged that such a “quick-fix” approach could put motorists and passengers at risk.

MNS Raises Questions Over Construction Quality

MNS Roha taluka president Sainath Dhule has demanded strict action against officials and those responsible for the highway work.

Dhule has also called for a case of culpable homicide against those who claimed that “95 per cent of the highway work has been completed.”

Such an allegation has thrown the limelight on the quality of the bridge. There are thousands of vehicles that pass daily through the Mumbai-Goa Highway. This makes it important to note any kind of vulnerability in the structure. MNS has called for a technical inspection of the bridge at once. The party has also asked for the prosecution of the negligent parties.

Mumbai-Goa Highway Traffic Curbs During Ganesh Festival

This row emerges at a time when Maharashtra is preparing itself for massive traffic due to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Maharashtra state government has announced that movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted along the National Highway from Mumbai to Goa in order to facilitate devotees.

Heavy vehicles will be banned between 12:01 am on September 11 and 11 pm on September 15. A ban on heavy vehicles will also be imposed during specific hours on September 18, 19, 20, 25, and 26.

The restrictions will not apply to essential services. These include milk, fuel, LPG, vegetables, food grains, medicines, ambulances, police vehicles and fire brigade services. The bridge allegations now add another concern to the highway ahead of the busy festive travel period.

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Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Mumbai-Goa HighwayMumbai-Goa Highway bridgeMumbai-Goa Highway bridge repairMumbai-Goa Highway newsRaigad bridge

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Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs

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Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs
Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs
Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs
Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs

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