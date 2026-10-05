‘Bring Additional Rs 10 Lakh Or …’: Engineer Husband Earning Rs 1.80 Lakh Throws Wife Out, Snatches Jewellery; Wife Alleges In-Laws Assaulted Her

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba has accused her husband and four in-laws of demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh in dowry and physically assaulting her. She alleged that her jewellery was also taken away before she was sent back to her parents’ home.

The woman, identified as Swati, lives in the Jhalkaribai Tiraha area of the city. According to her complaint, she married Nihal Gupta of Lucknow on February 5, 2026. She claimed that her family gave Rs 8 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and household items at the time of the marriage.

Husband Allegedly Demanded Rs 10 Lakh More

Swati alleged that the situation changed after she reached her husband’s home. She claimed that Nihal demanded another Rs 10 lakh from her family. According to the complaint, he told her that he would not establish a marital relationship unless her father paid the additional amount.

She further alleged that her husband’s parents, brother and sister also supported the demand and assaulted her. The family allegedly told her that Nihal works as an engineer at Qualcomm in the IT Park area of Hyderabad and earns Rs 1.80 lakh per month.

They allegedly told her to bring Rs 10 lakh from her father. The complaint states that the family threatened to arrange another marriage for Nihal if the demand was not fulfilled.

Jewellery Allegedly Taken, Woman Sent To Mahoba

Swati claimed that on February 26, her in-laws took away all her jewellery and sent her to her parents’ home in Mahoba. She informed her family about the alleged dowry harassment. Relatives tried to resolve the dispute, but the demand allegedly continued. A family panchayat was also held on March 20. However, according to Swati, her in-laws remained firm on their demand for Rs 10 lakh.

She also alleged that she was threatened with serious consequences if she approached the police. The family allegedly told her that she would not be accepted back until the demand was fulfilled.

Woman Police Station Registers Case

Swati subsequently approached the Mahoba Women Police Station and filed a complaint. Station House Officer Nikita Shukla said a case has been registered and further action is underway. An attempt was also made to contact Nihal for his response to the allegations, but he could not be reached. The allegations against him and his family have not been independently verified.