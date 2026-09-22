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Home > Regionals News > ‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?

‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma is back in the spotlight after his remarks on Muslims attending Garba events. Here is who he is, his political record, assets and past controversial statements.

‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 15:03 IST

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has once again found himself at the centre of a political controversy. This time, his remarks about Muslims attending Garba events in Bhopal have triggered a fresh row.

Speaking about Muslim participation in Garba, Sharma questioned why Muslim men should attend the events alone. He said they should bring their sisters and daughters as well.

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“Why go alone to Garba? Bring your sisters and daughters… Our boys are ready too,” Sharma said.

He also said Muslims could come permanently, apply tilak and chant “Jai Shri Ram”. The remarks have drawn criticism from Congress MLA Arif Masood. The comments come amid a wider debate over Muslim participation in Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri.

Who Is Rameshwar Sharma?

Rameshwar Sharma is a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal. He has represented the seat for three consecutive terms. Sharma first won the Huzur seat in 2013. He retained it in the 2018 Assembly election and won again in 2023.

According to his 2023 election affidavit, Sharma is a graduate. He completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2003. His declared assets stood at around ₹8.40 crore, while his declared liabilities were around ₹3.41 crore. The affidavit also lists him as an editor and publisher of Dharm Yatra Magazine, besides his political and agricultural interests.

What Is The Qazi Camp Missile Controversy?

The latest Garba remark is not the first time Sharma has made headlines over a controversial statement. Earlier this month, a video from a Matki Phod event showed Sharma talking about launching a missile from Karond Square and dropping it on Qazi Camp. He later clarified that he was referring to Qazi Camp in Islamabad, rather than the Bhopal locality.

The statement triggered a public exchange with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He challenged Sharma over the remark during a rally in Bhopal. He said, “If you have the courage, come to Qazi Camp and launch a missile; I alone am ready to be martyred there.”

Sharma later responded by referring to India’s missiles and counter-terrorism operations. The exchange quickly became a major talking point in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Sharma’s Other Controversial Statements

Sharma has also made several statements on Hindutva, nationalism, the Uniform Civil Code and Muslim participation in public events. One of his earlier remarks involved the “five wives and 25 children” phrase while speaking about the Uniform Civil Code. He also challenged Owaisi during their political exchanges.

His comments have repeatedly placed him in the middle of political debates, particularly on issues involving religion, nationalism and Hindutva.

What Does His Election Record Show?

Sharma has remained the BJP’s representative from Huzur for three successive Assembly elections. His 2023 affidavit records one criminal case from the past. The case involved charges under IPC Sections 147 and 188. The affidavit data states that a ₹500 fine was imposed in 2015 and lists no pending criminal cases.

With his latest Garba comments now drawing attention, Sharma has once again become a prominent name in Madhya Pradesh’s political discourse.

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‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?
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‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?

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‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?
‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?
‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?
‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?
‘Bring Your Sisters And Daughters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Muslim Garba Remark Goes Viral, Who Is He?

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