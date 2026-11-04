Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

A family home was about to turn into a payout. For a household in Ramnagar, ₹42 lakh was the kind of figure that changes lives. According to police, it ended one.

The Money

The case comes from the Ramnagar police station area of Barabanki. According to police, the house of Sandeep was included in the Mahadeva Corridor project, and he was due to receive compensation of around ₹42 lakh, or 4.2 million rupees, for it.

The Allegation

Police allege that the amount made Sandeep and his wife, Sheetal, unwilling to share it with Sandeep’s sister, Mannu. They say the couple conspired to kill her. These are the police’s allegations, and the court has not tried the case.

The Victim

Mannu worked as an Anganwadi worker. She was killed on 30 October. The input does not say where she was found or at what time.

The Night of 30 October

According to the police account, Mannu was struck repeatedly on the head and face with a brick, and died from the injuries. As news of the killing spread, the area was shaken. A case was registered against her brother Sandeep and sister-in-law Sheetal, and the police began an investigation.

The Arrests

Additional SP (North) Vivek Tiwari said on Tuesday that a joint team of SWAT, Surveillance and Ramnagar police arrested both on the basis of evidence found in the investigation. He said interrogation and the probe showed the compensation money for the Mahadeva Corridor was the motive. The two were produced in court and sent to jail.

Family, Money and a Question of Share

The case turns on a common source of family conflict: who has a right to compensation for a family home. The input does not say whether Mannu had a legal claim to a share of the payout, or whether such a claim was ever discussed. That question may matter to the investigation and to any later trial.

What the Case Leaves Behind

A woman who worked with children and mothers through an Anganwadi centre is dead. Her brother and his wife are in jail, and the police say the investigation continues. The accused have not been given a chance to respond in the reports available.

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