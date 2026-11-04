LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

A Barabanki man and his wife were arrested for allegedly murdering his Anganwadi worker sister over a ₹42 lakh compensation payout linked to the Mahadeva Corridor project.

Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead(Image: representative)
Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead(Image: representative)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:44 IST

A family home was about to turn into a payout. For a household in Ramnagar, ₹42 lakh was the kind of figure that changes lives. According to police, it ended one.

The Money

The case comes from the Ramnagar police station area of Barabanki. According to police, the house of Sandeep was included in the Mahadeva Corridor project, and he was due to receive compensation of around ₹42 lakh, or 4.2 million rupees, for it.

You Might Be Interested In

The Allegation

Police allege that the amount made Sandeep and his wife, Sheetal, unwilling to share it with Sandeep’s sister, Mannu. They say the couple conspired to kill her. These are the police’s allegations, and the court has not tried the case.

The Victim

Mannu worked as an Anganwadi worker. She was killed on 30 October. The input does not say where she was found or at what time.

The Night of 30 October

According to the police account, Mannu was struck repeatedly on the head and face with a brick, and died from the injuries. As news of the killing spread, the area was shaken. A case was registered against her brother Sandeep and sister-in-law Sheetal, and the police began an investigation.

The Arrests

Additional SP (North) Vivek Tiwari said on Tuesday that a joint team of SWAT, Surveillance and Ramnagar police arrested both on the basis of evidence found in the investigation. He said interrogation and the probe showed the compensation money for the Mahadeva Corridor was the motive. The two were produced in court and sent to jail.

Family, Money and a Question of Share

The case turns on a common source of family conflict: who has a right to compensation for a family home. The input does not say whether Mannu had a legal claim to a share of the payout, or whether such a claim was ever discussed. That question may matter to the investigation and to any later trial.

What the Case Leaves Behind

A woman who worked with children and mothers through an Anganwadi centre is dead. Her brother and his wife are in jail, and the police say the investigation continues. The accused have not been given a chance to respond in the reports available.

Also Read: Gun Shop Owner, Girlfriend and 25,000 Cartridges: Secret Compartments in Tata Harrier, 5 Arrested- What Did Police Reveal?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

RELATED News

Newlywed 21-Year-Old Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife In Maharashtra; What Happened Inside The House?

Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

Gun Shop Owner, Girlfriend and 25,000 Cartridges: Secret Compartments in Tata Harrier, 5 Arrested- What Did Police Reveal?

Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

LATEST NEWS

Mohammad Shami’s Brother Mohammad Kaif Gets Protection From Arrest, Woman Alleges Relationship On Marriage Promise, What Did Allahabad HC Find In Her Statements?

Fast Track Special Courts For Rape, POCSO Cases Get Five Years’ Extension

Amul Price Hike Before Diwali: Ghee And Butter Become Costlier; Check How Much Prices Have Increased And The New Rates

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Display Issues Strike Again, Second Bad Experience Raises Questions Over Quality

Caught On Camera: Little Students Dance On Stage, Teachers Secretly Standing Behind Audience Start Dancing To Guide Them; Video Wins Hearts

‘What He Achieved At 19, Many Can’t In A Lifetime’: Qazi Touqeer’s Wife Hifsa Recalls His Fame Gurukul Journey, Urges Him To Win Bigg Boss 20

Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

CBFC’s New Rules Could Change How Bollywood Makes And Releases Films: Why Filmmakers Are Worried About Titles, Costs And Deadlines

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Pulls Off Stunning Flying Run-Out Against New Zealand! Silences Fitness Critics With Moment Of Brilliance | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead
Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead
Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead
Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead
Brother Killed Sister With Wife’s Help Over Rs 42 Lakh? Money Meant to Change Their Lives Ended Hers Instead

QUICK LINKS