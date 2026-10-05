Brother Trapped In Crocodile’s Jaws, Two Siblings Risk Their Lives In River To Save Him; 90-Minute Battle For Survival

Sunday evening at a quiet ghat on the Mahanadi turned into a fight for life. A man had walked to the water’s edge. Seconds later, a huge crocodile clamped its jaws around him and began pulling him towards deep water. His cry for help carried across the bank, and two men came running.

The Man in the Jaws

The victim is Sudhir Behera, a resident of Marada village. According to reports, he had gone to the river when a large crocodile attacked without warning. It seized him and tried to drag him into the depths. Sudhir shouted for help and kept struggling to free himself.

Two Men Who Did Not Hesitate

His brother Chhabindra Behera and a relative, Pramod Pradhan, heard him and rushed to the spot. What they saw was terrifying. Sudhir was caught in the reptile’s jaws, and it was steadily moving him away from the shore. Without thinking of their own safety, both men jumped into the river and confronted the crocodile.

Ninety Minutes in the Water

What followed was a battle that reportedly lasted about an hour and a half. Sudhir kept trying to break free, while Chhabindra and Pramod worked to push the crocodile back. Finally, after a long and exhausting struggle, the animal let go of Sudhir and retreated into deeper water.

Race to the Hospital

Sudhir was bloodied and had suffered several serious injuries. His family took him in a forest department vehicle to the Purunakatak Community Health Centre. After first aid, his condition was judged serious, and he was referred to the Boudh district headquarters hospital around 8:30 pm on Sunday. His treatment is continuing.

Where and When

The attack took place on Sunday evening at the Marada Mahanadi ghat in Harbhanga block, Boudh district, Odisha. Forester Sanjay Raut confirmed that the crocodile attacked Sudhir as he went to the riverbank, and that two people rushed in on hearing his cries and rescued him.

Why the Bravery Is Being Talked About

Chhabindra and Pramod are being hailed across the area for jumping into deep water and facing a crocodile with no protection. Villagers say their quick action is the reason Sudhir is alive.

What Happens Next

Will Sudhir recover from his wounds? Will forest officials track the crocodile and warn villagers about using the ghat? And will the brothers’ courage lead to formal recognition or compensation for the family?

For now, a man is fighting to recover in a hospital bed, and two rescuers are the heroes of a riverside village.

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