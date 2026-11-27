Tension erupted at a hotel in Chikkadpally area of Hyderabad in Telangana following a clash between BRS and Congress workers during a dinner event organised by BRS leader Manne Krishank.

Reports suggest Krishank had organised a dinner programme featuring an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bawarchi Hotel. Congress workers reportedly objected to the event and allegedly attacked the BRS leaders.

Accompanied by party worker, BRS leader Krishank went to Bawarchi Hotel carrying an effigy of Rahul. At the hotel, the BRS workers staged a mock scene in which Krishank pretended to feed biryani to Rahul’s effigy.

A heated argument then erupted between the two groups which soon escalated into a physical altercation. The resulting clash led to damage to furniture at the hotel. There are reports that BRS leader Krishank was also assaulted by Congress workers during the melee.

The unruly situation triggered tension in the hotel premises and forced the customers to flee in panic. The clash drew attention as Rahul Gandhi had earlier participated in a dinner programme with unemployed students at the same Bawarchi Hotel.

Commenting on a photograph on his X handle, Krishan said, “At 7pm this evening, Lets remind how Rahul Gandhi ji 3 years ago (27 Nov 2023) ate Biryani at Bawarchi Restaurant near Ashok Nagar and promised 2 Lakh Jobs in One Year and also assured of Job Calendar.”

Following the incident, the hotel staff asked the BRS workers to leave the premises and shuttered the hotel.