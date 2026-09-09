BRS MLA Holds Police Officer by Collar as Party Leaders Clash With Police at Telangana Assembly | PICTURES

Images from Telangana Assembly premises show a series of confrontations involving BRS leaders and police personnel. BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao is seen in image amid a confrontation with police personnel, with allegations that he slapped a police officer.

In another sequence of visuals, BRS legislators are seen opening their shirts and engaging in a confrontation with women police personnel deployed at the Assembly premises.

In another incident, a BRS MLA is seen holding a police officer by the collar during the protest.

In another incident, a BRS MLA is seen holding a police officer by the collar during the protest.

A BRS MLC was also captured on camera allegedly using abusive language against the Dalit Speaker.

A BRS MLC was also captured on camera allegedly using abusive language against the Dalit Speaker.

In another sequence of visuals, BRS legislators are seen opening their shirts and engaging in a confrontation with women police personnel deployed at the Assembly premises.

In another sequence of visuals, BRS legislators are seen opening their shirts and engaging in a confrontation with women police personnel deployed at the Assembly premises.

The incidents have triggered criticism over the conduct of legislators during the protest, while the BRS has maintained its position on the issues that led to the confrontation.