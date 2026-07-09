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Home > Regionals News > Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati

Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati

A man was allegedly beaten to death with a bamboo stick inside the Maa Kamakhya Temple premises in Guwahati.

Maa Kamakhya Temple murder (Image: ITV)
Maa Kamakhya Temple murder (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 13:07 IST

An assault and murder of a cab driver was reported near the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati city during the early hours of the night, with the suspect being arrested within minutes of the assault. The victim, identified as Rupam Das, who hails from Kamakhya locality, was alleged to have been beaten up brutally by Rahul Pathak, who is a local tenant having a past record of violent crime allegations against him. As per investigators, Das was allegedly battered with a bamboo stick and died because of his injuries.

Police said Pathak was taken into custody after local residents caught him, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. Officials have also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack, while forensic experts collected evidence from the crime scene.

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Investigation into Maa Kamakhya Temple murder points to a violent assault caught on CCTV

As per the investigators, the assault occurred near the Maa Manasa Hotel, in close proximity to the Maa Kamakhya temple. The deceased, Rupam Das, reportedly faced several assaults with a bamboo log until he breathed his last because of the beating. Visible marks of injuries have been seen around the neck of the deceased, suggesting that he faced violence prior to his death.

The investigators are also checking the CCTV footage related to the incident. The CCTV footage shows Rahul Pathak assaulting the deceased with a bamboo log several times. The footage will be very helpful in investigating the case.

CID and forensic teams reach Maa Kamakhya Temple crime scene as probe gathers pace

Soon after the incident, officials from the Criminal Investigation Department reached the spot near Maa Kamakhya Temple to supervise the investigation. A forensic team also visited the crime scene and collected samples and other evidence that could help establish exactly how the murder took place.

Police said the suspected murder weapon has been recovered and has been sent for examination. Investigators are also analysing forensic evidence collected from the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

Accused arrested after locals intervene in Maa Kamakhya Temple murder case

Police have identified the accused as Rahul Pathak, who was living as a tenant in the area. Local residents alleged that Pathak is a drug addict with a criminal background and had previously been jailed in a murder case. However, police are continuing to verify his criminal history as part of the investigation.

After the attack, locals allegedly overpowered Pathak, assaulted him and later handed him over to the police. He has since been arrested. Investigators are continuing to examine CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements to establish the full circumstances behind the murder of Rupam Das near Maa Kamakhya Temple.

Also Read: Jaipur Woman Killed By Daughter For Government Job: What Is Compassionate Appointment And Who Can Claim It?  

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Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati
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Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati

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Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati
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