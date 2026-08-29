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Home > Regionals News > Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD

Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD

The court directed the civic body to proceed with the work of covering the drain without waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

The directions were issued as the court continued to monitor measures aimed at improving Delhi's drainage and sewage management systems and preventing untreated wastewater from entering the Yamuna.
The directions were issued as the court continued to monitor measures aimed at improving Delhi's drainage and sewage management systems and preventing untreated wastewater from entering the Yamuna.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 07:50 IST

The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to construct a separator wall and install covering slabs over an open drain in Okhla, citing serious safety concerns associated with the uncovered drain.

The court directed the civic body to proceed with the work of covering the drain without waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

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Expressing concern over the safety hazards posed by the open drain, the court called for immediate corrective measures to address the issue.

A division bench also reviewed the progress of the upgradation of existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and the establishment of new STPs in Delhi. The exercise was aimed at preventing the discharge of untreated sewage into the Yamuna.

During the proceedings, the court expressed concern over the hurdles related to STP management and redevelopment in 25 non-conforming industrial areas. It called for a practical approach towards addressing issues in older industrial clusters.

The court further directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to expedite plan approvals and ensure coordinated action on issues concerning waterlogging, sewage treatment and the redevelopment of industrial areas.

The directions were issued as the court continued to monitor measures aimed at improving Delhi’s drainage and sewage management systems and preventing untreated wastewater from entering the Yamuna.

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Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD

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Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD

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Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD

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Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD
Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD
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