Bulandshahr Fatal Love Triangle: Wife, 2 Lovers Kill Man by Pressing His Face Into Mud, Claim He Died After Drinking- What Exposed Them?

On September 15, a man was found dead beneath a tree in a mango orchard in Satoha village, in Dibai, Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. He was identified as Mukesh Kumar, 35, a resident of the same village.

At first glance, it looked like a drunken man’s fall. His body lay face down in a marshy patch. The post-mortem could not establish exactly how he died.

A Brother Who Did Not Accept It

Mukesh’s brother, Devendra, was not convinced. He went to the police and told them he suspected foul play.

His brother, he said, had lost both parents several years ago and drove an e-rickshaw to support himself. After differences with his wife, Mukesh had been living separately in a hut near the Chamadh temple. About two days before his death, Devendra said, Mukesh had sold his e-rickshaw.

What the Cameras and the Records Showed

Police went through surveillance footage and other technical evidence. According to them, the conduct of Mukesh’s wife, Poonam, looked suspicious.

She was picked up on Tuesday from PS Hospital in Dibai.

The Account Police Say She Gave

During questioning, police say, Poonam admitted her part and named two others: her lover, Karvind, a resident of Bhatpura village in Ahmadgarh, and his friend Jogendra.

Police say that, according to her account, Karvind first made Mukesh drink alcohol and took him to the outskirts of the village. Poonam and Jogendra then joined them. The three allegedly pressed Mukesh’s face into the mud until he died, then left the body face down in the marsh so that it would seem he had fallen in while drunk.

The Suspected Motive

Police suspect Poonam wanted control of Mukesh’s property, which included a one-bigha plot of land and an insurance policy worth about Rs 12 lakh. Police have described this as a suspicion, not an established fact.

Where the Case Stands

Dibai circle officer Madhup Singh said Poonam has been sent to judicial custody and that efforts are on to arrest Karvind and Jogendra.

For now, the case against the other two rests on what police say Poonam told them and on the technical evidence collected so far. Whether the footage and records can place all three at the spot, and what the accused say in court, will decide how the case holds. Karvind and Jogendra are yet to be found, and until they are, the account of how Mukesh died remains the police version of events.

Also Read: ‘Mother Tried To Sell Me’: 16-Year-Old Was Gang-Raped By 2 Men And Thrown Into Bulandshahr Canal; How Was Crime Revealed by Police?