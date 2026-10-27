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Home > Regionals News > Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

A 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider died near Rising Star Peak in Himachal Pradesh after strong winds hit his flight. His companion survived after an overnight mountain rescue operation.

Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning. (Image Credit: @Katwal_Vinod/X)
Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning. (Image Credit: @Katwal_Vinod/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 10:34 IST

A 47-year-old foreign tourist lost his life near Rising Star Peak in Himachal Pradesh after strong winds hit his flight. His companion was found only after a night-long search in the mountains.

A Flight That Began In Clear Skies

It started like any other day above the Kangra valley. Around 11 am on Sunday, October 25, two foreign pilots took off from Bir Billing, one of India’s best-known paragliding sites. Maxim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national aged 47, was flying with a friend. Police say he had arrived in India on a tourist visa on October 7, barely three weeks earlier.

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Nothing in the early hours suggested what was coming. By the afternoon, the mountain air had turned.

The Accident Near Rising Star Peak

Between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, the flight ended in the Khaniyara area of Kangra district, near Rising Star Peak above Dharamshala. The pilots were at an altitude of about 2,700 metres when the accident took place. Gavrilichenko hit the ground. His companion, identified as Stephen Antony Purdy, survived.

Preliminary information from police points to strong winds as the cause. The exact reason will be confirmed only after an investigation.

The Call, And The Long Night

Word of the accident reached police and the district administration at about the same time, in that same half hour. Rescue teams, however, did not set out until around 9 pm. The site lies in remote, steep terrain, and officials say the early hours went into confirming the exact location, arranging communication and coordinating teams on the ground.

The joint operation involved local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Him Sansar rescue team. They searched through the night. At around 10 am on Monday, the operation was completed and the second pilot was found safe. Police say he was given assistance and airlifted during the rescue.

What Happens To The Body

After the recovery, Gavrilichenko’s body was handed over to the concerned department for legal procedures. It has been kept at the mortuary of the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala for a postmortem examination. Police are completing the formalities in the case.

Police Raise A Larger Concern

Senior police officer Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the incident and said it has once again raised concerns over paragliding in changing weather and strong winds. According to him, the district administration had earlier advised pilots not to fly in adverse weather, yet some tourists continue to take the risk and ignore the advice.

The Questions That Remain

For now, a family abroad is waiting for answers, and a pilot who walked away from the mountain is likely to be asked what he saw in the final minutes. Investigators will now look at what the winds were doing that afternoon and whether the flight should have been in the air at all. The findings could shape how closely authorities watch the skies over Bir Billing in the days ahead, especially when the weather turns.

Also Read: School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates

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Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

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Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

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Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

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Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning
Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning
Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning
Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning
Bulgarian Pilot Dies While Paragliding At Bir Billing Amid Bad Weather Warning

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