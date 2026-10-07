LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

A Mumbai court has discharged Vishal Jha in the Bulli Bai app case, ruling that merely following the app and being in contact with co-accused did not establish his involvement in the alleged offences.

Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence
Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 14:09 IST

On October 6, a Mumbai court closed the case against Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha in the Bulli Bai app case. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate RT Ingle at Bandra, in Vishal Jha v. State of Maharashtra.

It is the first discharge in the case.

You Might Be Interested In

The Case Behind The Order

The Bulli Bai matter centres on an application hosted on GitHub. It unlawfully displayed photographs of more than 100 Muslim women for an intended “auction.” The case drew national attention and became a major cybercrime investigation.

What Jha Was Accused Of

Jha faced charges under:

  • Section 153(a): promoting enmity between different groups
  • Section 153(b): imputations prejudicial to national integration
  • Section 295(a): deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings
  • Section 67 of the Information Technology Act: publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form

A Plea For Discharge

His lawyer, Advocate Aarati Deshmukh, asked for discharge. She argued that the chargesheet disclosed no offence against Jha, because the only thing he was alleged to have done was follow the app.

She also argued that the investigating officer could not produce evidence that Jha had shared the application on his Twitter account, as the prosecution claimed.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kalpana Hire appeared for the state.

The Magistrate’s Reasoning

The court accepted the defence’s arguments. It held that merely following the app, or being in contact with co-accused, is not an offence.

The magistrate noted that Jha may have followed the app because he knew the co-accused and was in touch with them. But, the court said, nowhere in the chargesheet was there any further role for him. Nothing showed that he created the app or helped the co-accused to create it.

The judge also relied on an Allahabad High Court precedent to hold that simply following a page on a website is not a punishable offence.

Lack Of Direct Involvement

The court highlighted the absence of Jha’s direct involvement. It ruled that being in contact with co-accused does not automatically establish liability for their criminal acts.

It discharged him from all charges.

Earlier, A Bail Order

This was not Jha’s first relief. He and two other accused had earlier got bail on April 12. The court then observed that older co-accused had taken advantage of their immaturity.

What Happens Next?

Will the state challenge the discharge before a higher court? What does the ruling mean for the other accused, who face the same chargesheet? Will they now seek discharge on similar grounds, or does their alleged role differ from Jha’s? And how will courts treat the line between online association and criminal involvement in future cases? The next moves by the prosecution and the remaining accused may answer these questions.

Also Read: Kerala HC Says Hiding Live-In Partner, Child From Prospective Bride Can Amount To ‘Deceitful Means’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: ‘Sanitation Worker Inserted IV Cannula…’: Woman Constable Alleges Negligence, Husband Dies During Treatment In Bahraich – What Happened?

Husband Opens Fire After Finding Wife With Alleged Lover, Fires 6+ Rounds; Both Rushed To Agra, Accused Arrested

Kerala HC Says Hiding Live-In Partner, Child From Prospective Bride Can Amount To ‘Deceitful Means’

Capacity 13, Aboard 6 Passengers, Yet Rs 90-Lakh Lift Plunges 5 Feet at Tikamgarh Railway Station- What Went Wrong? Watch Video

9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV

LATEST NEWS

Laser and Sheet Metal Processing Solutions Provider Laser Technologies Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Who Is Shannon K? Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Who Went From London Cafes To Coachella, Likely To Enter Bigg Boss 20 As A Wildcard

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Wife Nupur’s Instagram Post Goes Viral After Husband’s India Comeback For New Zealand Tour

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Apoorva Makhija Breaks Silence On Leaked Private Lip-Lock Video With Muslim Boyfriend; Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Parents Trust…’

‘Fix Your Software’: Samsung User Flags Green Line Appearing At Bottom Of Screen While Opening WhatsApp

Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

Caught on Cam: CCTV Footage Reveals Lionel Messi Spotted Crying in Team Bus as Argentina Legend Bids Farewell, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

CJI Surya Kant–Rajpal Yadav Courtroom Exchange: ‘Film Bana Rahe Ho?’ Actor Says ‘Do-Dhai Sau Filmein…’; Justice Bagchi Warns- Who Said What?

He Deleted The Court Video After Getting Caught, But Bombay HC Recovered It, Seized His Phone, and Imposed a Rs 10,000 Fine: What Happened?

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence
Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence
Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence
Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence
Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

QUICK LINKS