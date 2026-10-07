Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Clears Vishal Jha, Says Merely Following App Cannot Make Out An Offence

On October 6, a Mumbai court closed the case against Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha in the Bulli Bai app case. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate RT Ingle at Bandra, in Vishal Jha v. State of Maharashtra.

It is the first discharge in the case.

The Case Behind The Order

The Bulli Bai matter centres on an application hosted on GitHub. It unlawfully displayed photographs of more than 100 Muslim women for an intended “auction.” The case drew national attention and became a major cybercrime investigation.

What Jha Was Accused Of

Jha faced charges under:

Section 153(a): promoting enmity between different groups

Section 153(b): imputations prejudicial to national integration

Section 295(a): deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings

Section 67 of the Information Technology Act: publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form

A Plea For Discharge

His lawyer, Advocate Aarati Deshmukh, asked for discharge. She argued that the chargesheet disclosed no offence against Jha, because the only thing he was alleged to have done was follow the app.

She also argued that the investigating officer could not produce evidence that Jha had shared the application on his Twitter account, as the prosecution claimed.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kalpana Hire appeared for the state.

The Magistrate’s Reasoning

The court accepted the defence’s arguments. It held that merely following the app, or being in contact with co-accused, is not an offence.

The magistrate noted that Jha may have followed the app because he knew the co-accused and was in touch with them. But, the court said, nowhere in the chargesheet was there any further role for him. Nothing showed that he created the app or helped the co-accused to create it.

The judge also relied on an Allahabad High Court precedent to hold that simply following a page on a website is not a punishable offence.

Lack Of Direct Involvement

The court highlighted the absence of Jha’s direct involvement. It ruled that being in contact with co-accused does not automatically establish liability for their criminal acts.

It discharged him from all charges.

Earlier, A Bail Order

This was not Jha’s first relief. He and two other accused had earlier got bail on April 12. The court then observed that older co-accused had taken advantage of their immaturity.

What Happens Next?

Will the state challenge the discharge before a higher court? What does the ruling mean for the other accused, who face the same chargesheet? Will they now seek discharge on similar grounds, or does their alleged role differ from Jha’s? And how will courts treat the line between online association and criminal involvement in future cases? The next moves by the prosecution and the remaining accused may answer these questions.

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