Home > Regionals > 'Buried Behind Home': UP Man Kills Wife After Discovering Her Secret Phone, Fools Police For Days

A man in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his wife after an argument over a hidden mobile phone and buried her body in a pit behind their home. The accused initially misled police by claiming she had gone missing and later falsely said she died by suicide, but eventually confessed. The victim’s body has been recovered, and the accused has been arrested as the investigation continues.

UP man kills wife over secret phone, buries her behind home. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
UP man kills wife over secret phone, buries her behind home. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 26, 2025 18:54:14 IST

A shocking crime has come to light in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a man killed his wife and buried her body in a pit behind their home. The horrific murder case which took place in the Belghat area has drawn significant attention due to the manner of murder and the accused’s attempts to mislead the police. 

The accused has been identified as Arjun, who is a labourer and had recently returned home from Ludhiana. On December 21, Arjun allegedly found his wife, 25-year-old Khushboo, using a mobile phone that she had kept hidden from him. Upon seeing the phone, a heated argument broke out between the couple, where Arjun, in a fit of rage strangled her to death. He later buried the body along with a folding cot in a six-feet deep pit he dug behind their house. The couple had been married for two years and did not have any children. 

Arjun misled the police 

Following the killing, Arjun, in an attempt to conceal the crime, told his family members that Khushboo had left the home without any notice. However, when she didn’t return for several days, Arjun’s father-in-law began to suspect him and filed a missing complaint. 

According to reports, police arrived at Arjun’s house to investigate the case and took him into custody. As the questioning intensified, Arjun lied to police that his wife died by suicide and he threw her body into the river. He even took the police officers to the riverbank outside the village, where they searched for the body for hours. As the search failed, police questioned Arjun again, he finally broke under the pressure and confessed to the crime. 

Shilpa Kumari, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur, said that “The body was recovered based on the accused’s confession.” Police officials further said that the accused was motivated by the suspicion of his wife having an illicit affair.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

'Your Mother Will Die Today': Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 6:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

