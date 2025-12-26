‘Buried Behind Home’: UP Man Kills Wife After Discovering Her Secret Phone, Fools Police For Days

A shocking crime has come to light in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a man killed his wife and buried her body in a pit behind their home. The horrific murder case which took place in the Belghat area has drawn significant attention due to the manner of murder and the accused’s attempts to mislead the police.

The accused has been identified as Arjun, who is a labourer and had recently returned home from Ludhiana. On December 21, Arjun allegedly found his wife, 25-year-old Khushboo, using a mobile phone that she had kept hidden from him. Upon seeing the phone, a heated argument broke out between the couple, where Arjun, in a fit of rage strangled her to death. He later buried the body along with a folding cot in a six-feet deep pit he dug behind their house. The couple had been married for two years and did not have any children.

Arjun misled the police

Following the killing, Arjun, in an attempt to conceal the crime, told his family members that Khushboo had left the home without any notice. However, when she didn’t return for several days, Arjun’s father-in-law began to suspect him and filed a missing complaint.

According to reports, police arrived at Arjun’s house to investigate the case and took him into custody. As the questioning intensified, Arjun lied to police that his wife died by suicide and he threw her body into the river. He even took the police officers to the riverbank outside the village, where they searched for the body for hours. As the search failed, police questioned Arjun again, he finally broke under the pressure and confessed to the crime.

Shilpa Kumari, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur, said that “The body was recovered based on the accused’s confession.” Police officials further said that the accused was motivated by the suspicion of his wife having an illicit affair.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

Also Read: ‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children